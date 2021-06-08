UK, London City inscribed from G7 Global Tax Plan





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is driving a trail for the City of London as the G7 pushes for a new global tax system that encompasses “the largest and most profitable multinational corporations” in the world.

Sunak said the G7 finance minister’s weekend “historical agreement” will “make the biggest multinational tech giants pay their fair share of taxes in the UK”.

However, an official close to the talks said the UK is “one of the countries that are asking for a financial services exemption”, reflecting Sunak’s concerns that a London-based global bank could be affected.

HSBC, the UK’s largest beneficiary bank, generates more than half of its revenues from China, while Standard Chartered, another UK-based lender, has little business in the UK, mostly in Asia and Africa.

Sunak raised the issue at the G7 summit in London, and his allies have confirmed that they will continue to insist when the talks transition to the G20 next month.

“Our position is we want financial services companies to be exempted and the EU countries to be in the same position,” said a British official. But US President Joe Biden wants to broaden the scope of the tax so it doesn’t just hit America’s giants.

The Treasury Department said of the G7 contract, “This deal makes sure the system pays the right taxes in the right place because the system is fair.” Now the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss them in more detail.

Under the so-called “pillar-one” deal, it was agreed that the state could tax 20% of the profits of the largest multinational corporations in excess of 10% or more based on where the company sold. physical presence in the country.

The reason for excluding the financial sector was stated in October 2020 in a ‘pillar one’ plan, which stated that financial services were a special case because financial services were generally adequately capitalized in each jurisdiction and had to pay decent levels of local taxes. .

But in April, Biden’s proposal to define the types of companies included in the Pillar 1 plan was a cross-sector based on the 100 largest and most profitable companies, bringing the financial services issue back into scope.

The G7 agreement is considered an important stepping stone towards global trade under the auspices of the OECD, the Paris-based Advanced Economics Club, and the G20, which includes China and India.

Sunak said the proposal agreed at the G7 would increase the UK governor’s earnings as it would reallocate the revenue component of the largest multinational corporation based on sales volume during global negotiations.

However, he and the Treasury did not give any figures on this. Think tank TaxWatch has calculated that “big tech” companies will pay less in the UK than the country’s current digital services tax under the G7 plan.

Based on 2019 sales, TaxWatch says Amazon, eBay, Facebook and Google will pay £232.5 million less in taxes under their G7 plans.

