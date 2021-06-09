Help Wanted: US Jobs Reach All-Time High | Business and Economy News





Job vacancies are at an all-time high as one in three companies struggle to find qualified talent.

The number of job postings in the United States hit a record 9.3 million in April, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said on Tuesday, as millions of people exit the Coronavirus hibernation unleashes pent-up demand and as companies ramp up operations to meet it.

Job openings increased in several industries in April, including accommodation and food services, which saw 349,000 additional positions added, according to the latest BLS survey of job openings and labor turnover. -work (JOLTS).

The results collide with the latest monthly jobs report released last week, which revealed an economy still trying to shake off damage from coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.

The nations unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in May and there were 9.3 million unemployed workers. This compares to 3.5% unemployment in February 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, when some 5.7 million workers were unemployed.

The job market is on the right track, but there are still millions of workers to absorb in the economic recovery, the Economic Policy Institutes senior economist Elise Gould wrote on Tuesday.

The disconnect between unemployed Americans and record-breaking job openings has sparked debate among economists over what is driving the disconnect.

Today’s JOLTS report also reveals a high quit rate of 2.7% while layoffs are now a low of 1.0%. A high number of quits means workers feel comfortable quitting their jobs in search of better matches. Low layoffs are obvious. The economic recovery is accelerating. 4 / pic.twitter.com/4WzBYwOJdg

Elise Gould (@eliselgould) June 8, 2021

Some Republicans accuse the federal weekly supplement of $ 300 to state unemployment benefits of deterring the unemployed from finding employment.

Dozens of states led by Republican governors have announced plans to withdraw from federal unemployment benefit programs, which include the weekly supplement.

But many economists believe there are other factors at play.

Some report bottlenecks forming as millions of businesses reopen and expand operations at once. The lack of childcare options for working parents, older workers opting for early retirement and the fear of contracting COVID-19 would also keep the unemployed on the sidelines.

Job seekers at the wheel

With so many beggar jobs, workers have more leverage over potential employers than they have in recent years. Many of them are looking for greater flexibility and more competitive compensation.

The average hourly wage of employees on private wages rose 15 cents in May to $ 30.33. This increase follows an increase of 21 cents in April.

And this strong negotiating position could strengthen in the coming months.

The latest quarterly employment outlook survey conducted by workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup found that more than 7,300 U.S. employers reported their most optimistic hiring prospects since 2000. But one in three companies struggles to find qualified talent.

Childcare issues, health concerns and competition mean demand always outstrips supply, holding back big comeback of American workforce, said ManpowerGroup president for America from the North, Becky Frankiewicz, in a statement. It’s a labor market and employees act like consumers in the way they consume labor in search of flexibility, competitive wages and quick decisions.

Employers who fail to adapt to newly qualified job seekers do so at their own risk.

The number of Americans who voluntarily say sayonara at their work what economists call the quit rate hit a record four million in April, according to the latest JOLTS report.

Companies are also more inclined to keep the workers they have. The number and rate of layoffs and layoffs in April was little changed, at 1.4 million and 1.0 percent, respectively.

A high number of quits means workers feel comfortable quitting their jobs in search of better matches, Gould said. Low layoffs are obvious. The economic recovery is accelerating.







