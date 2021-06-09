National exhaustion has been off the agenda as the UK government begins consultations on the post-Brexit regime.





UK Government Seeks Opinion on UK Future IP Depletion Scheme Next Brexit UK has joined the EEA regional depletion regime. Options include national regimes, Swiss-style approaches, or international regimes.

The UK government has begun advising on the UK’s future regime of intellectual property exhaustion and parallel trade, presenting a range of options for respondents to consider. In response, a leading expert in consultations revealed how the UK government effectively ruled out the UK’s adoption of a national exhaustion regime that could have a significant impact on brand owners.

The post-Brexit regime on IP exhaustion in the UK remains in the air since the country withdrew from the European Union (a topic that has been extensively covered in the WTR). After the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January 2021, the UK will no longer participate in the exhaustion of the EU’s regional intellectual property system. Since then, the UK has been unilaterally participating in the EEA’s regional depletion regime. This means that intellectual property rights for goods first launched in the EEA are considered exhausted in the UK. Therefore, these goods may be parallel-imported into the UK without the permission of the copyright holder. However, intellectual property rights in goods initially launched in the UK are not considered exhausted in the EEA. As a result, rights holders may suspend parallel export of these goods to the EEA, and anyone wishing to parallel export goods to the EEA must obtain the rights holder’s permission prior to exporting the goods.

That’s why the UK government consultation announced earlier today by the UK Patent and Trademark Office (UKIPO) is important. Kwasi Kwarteng Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategies Kwasi Kwarteng, introducing the advisory, acknowledges that the choice of a new regime will be difficult and controversial, but the feedback is important to the UK economy, the UK public and the UK as a whole. Stakeholders will have their say until 31 August 2021 to check the registry, present four options to consider and provide comments on each from the UK government in an unusual way.

A regional EEA regime (also known as the UK+ regime), which is described as a do-it-yourself approach, as the UK government maintains the existing regime that came into force at the beginning of the year, a national regime in which intellectual property rights over goods are applied to the UK market only in the UK. It is considered exhausted (i.e. businesses cannot parallel import goods from outside the UK). The UK government reduces consumer choice and insists on prices. Goods may increase as there are potentially fewer products on the market An international system that is considered exhausted in the UK if intellectual property rights to a product are placed on the market in another country, the UK government may specify the consumer’s choice It may mean increasing oversupply and lowering commodity prices, but intellectual property rights may be perceived as weaker than if there was a national regime. rs may be covered by one scheme and all other goods, sectors and other schemes (Switzerland has a scheme that allows for parallel importation of most goods, but there is a national scheme for pharmaceuticals). It is complex and can be difficult for businesses and consumers to understand.

Speaking to the WTR, Lee Curtis, HGF partner and registered trademark attorney, said he welcomes the government’s input on various depletion options already. It presented the pros and cons of different regimes, he expands, as clearly favoring certain regimes over others. Whether you consider a regime change worse than the pre-Brexit regime depends on your prospects. Undoubtedly, retailers and consumers will welcome the depletion of the international rights system as prices are lowered and cheaper branded products can flood the UK. However, such a regime would not be welcomed by brand owners.

Crucially, the Northern Ireland Protocol appears to have effectively precluded the adoption of a national exhaustion regime, Curtis added. This was the system I knew was defended by INTA. The Brexit agreement and the NI protocol remain silent on the issue of depletion, but the UK government acknowledges in consultations that the national depletion regime could cause problems with the protocol (as it could potentially restrict trade across Irish borders). He may have had means and methods for this problem, but the government doesn’t want to deal with this political hot potato, and national exhaustion doesn’t really seem to align with the general principles of free trade.

Although the British government doesn’t favor national regimes, Curtis is surprised to find that he’s obviously very nice in a mixed regime, but it suggests that a Swiss-style mixed regime is very unlikely to be adopted. So it appears that two real options are being considered. The status quo or subsequent international exhaustion. If the latter were adopted, Curtis concluded that it would have a major impact on brand owners.

Therefore, it is important for the trademark community to engage in consultations before it is too late.

