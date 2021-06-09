US investigates disclosure of wealthy Americans’ tax records





The Treasury Department has asked law enforcement authorities to investigate the disclosure of tax records cited in a media report that showed some of the richest people in the Americas pay little or no tax on the nation. income, US officials said Tuesday.

US media ProPublica said it had obtained “a vast mine of data from the Internal Revenue Service on the tax returns of thousands of the richest people in the country, spanning more than 15 years.” Data shows billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk, have paid no federal income taxes for some years.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “any unauthorized disclosure of confidential government information” is illegal.

Treasury Department spokeswoman Lily Adams said in an emailed statement that the case had been referred to the FBI, federal prosecutors and two internal Treasury Department watchdogs, “all of whom have an independent authority to investigate “.

The IRS, which is part of the Treasury Department, is the country’s tax collection agency, and many tax records are considered confidential documents. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig also confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“Obviously, we take this very seriously,” Psaki said in a briefing.

ProPublica called the documents “confidential” and did not disclose how it obtained them.

President Joe Biden has called for tax increases on the rich to help fund proposed spending on infrastructure and social programs, including increasing the top tax rate to 39.6% from the current 37% and by nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate to 39.6% for Americans earning $ 1 million a year or more.

“We know there is more to be done to ensure that the companies (and) the highest earners pay more than their fair share,” Psaki said.

Rettig addressed the issue during his testimony before the Senate Finance Committee.

I can’t speak to anything with regard to taxpayers in particular. I can confirm that there is an investigation, with respect to the allegations that the source of the information in this article was from the Internal Revenue Service, Rettig said.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos