Half of UK adults said they watched porn during the pandemic Ofcom | Ofcom





Half of the UK adult population watched online porn during the pandemic, according to Ofcom’s forecast, which reveals the activity of 26 million individuals viewing adult content.

By far the most popular porn site is PornHub, which was visited by 50% of men and 16% of women across the UK in September 2020, gaining significantly more viewers than mainstream TV channels like Sky One, ITV4 and the BBC. news.

This figure increased significantly in the younger age group, with one-third of young women and three-quarters of young men visiting PornHub during the four weeks of the study. Ofcom also cites PornHubs’ own claims that the average UK visitor spends 10 minutes and 20 seconds on the site, an interest time that many mainstream outlets would envy.

The figure is included in Ofcoms’ annual report on online media consumption habits in countries that have traditionally focused on mainstream sites like Facebook and YouTube. This year, however, regulators decided to expand the study to include pornography, as many adult sites are likely to blame Ofcom as part of future plans to regulate video-sharing platforms and oversee online safety.

Despite the growth of online porn in the UK, the sector is slightly regulated with little public understanding of the large, lucrative companies that operate major sites. Three of the most popular porn sites on UK PornHub, Redtube and YouPorn are owned by a single Canadian company called MindGeek.

Many of these companies have gone to great lengths to hide their identities, and the final owner of PornHub was only publicly revealed at the end of last year as Bernard Bergemar. He was identified shortly after his site was forced to remove tens of millions of videos following protests over the existence of revenge porn. Videos remaining on the site feature people who have not consented to posting.

Ofcom also highlighted the growth of OnlyFans, a UK-based website that allows individuals to sell their own pornography online. The site has generated huge revenue for the Essex family who founded the site in 2016.

Ofcom said: It has been reported that the economic factors resulting from the lockdown could allow people to generate income by turning to sites like OnlyFans in the context of rising unemployment or the aftermath of the UK’s many financial uncertainties.

Two years ago, the government abandoned plans to introduce mandatory age screening for individuals viewing adult sites. This may have required people to purchase verification codes from local news agents.

An Ofcom study found that more and more people are living online, and the average UK adult will spend more than three and a half hours online each day in 2020, an hour longer than Germany and France and 30 minutes more than Spain. .

Yih-Choung Teh, Director of Strategy and Research at Ofcoms, said: During an unprecedented year, we have seen an accelerated migration to online services that have given many people the lifeline of containment. This research is critical to keeping pace with these changes in technology, economy and behavior as we prepare to assume new responsibilities for online safety regulation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos