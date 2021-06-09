US wants to fix its shattered lithium battery supply chain





The United States has announced plans to create a national supply chain for lithium batteries, which are essential for electric vehicles and renewables. Its new goal is to be able to do almost everything from mining to manufacturing and recycling batteries within its borders by the end of the decade. If this fails, the United States could struggle to meet its own climate goals and compete in the growing electric vehicle industry.

The Department of Energy (DOE) today released a national plan outlining how it plans to strengthen the ability of the Americas to manufacture lithium batteries. Demand for these batteries has already exploded for electronic and electric vehicles. Improved power grids will also need large batteries to accommodate increasing amounts of solar and wind power. In its plan, the DOE even calls for battery-powered planes to take to the skies.

Our supply chains for the transportation, utilities and aviation sectors will be vulnerable and beholden to others for key technologies.

At present, the United States is a small player in the global battery industry. China dominates both battery manufacturing and mineral supply chains. On its current trajectory, the United States is expected to be able to deliver less than half of the projected demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles on its roads by 2028.

These projections show that there is a real threat that U.S. companies may not be able to take advantage of growing domestic and global markets, the plan says. Our supply chains for the transportation, utilities and aviation sectors will be vulnerable and beholden to others for key technologies.

According to the DOE, a big part of the brakes in the United States is the lack of a national strategy. To turn the tide, the DOE has set its federal technology investment priorities for this decade. One of the biggest issues to be resolved is how to get enough of the key minerals. There is a looming shortage of lithium, cobalt and nickel used in batteries. To make matters worse, these things are only exploited in a few places, and labor and human rights violations are common. It is therefore quite urgent to find new mineral sources and to design batteries that use less of these materials.

There is already a race to mine lithium deposits in the United States, and the DOE’s new master plan will likely accelerate national mining efforts. The DOE also called for mandatory recycling so that battery makers can eventually harvest more material from old products. Longer term, the DOE actually wants to find a way to make lithium-ion batteries free of cobalt and nickel by 2030. (Tesla announced last year that it would make EV battery cathodes without cobalt). With better design, he ultimately wants to cut the cost of an EV battery in half by the end of the decade.

The DOE plans to distribute $ 17 billion in loans to electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in the United States. It is also looking to deploy energy storage on a larger scale at federal sites. And it has issued new guidelines requiring contractors and federal recipients to manufacture the products they research and develop, including everything to do with advanced batteries, in the United States.

The United States will likely have to find a way to do a lot more on its own

It’s part of a larger push by the Biden administration to develop more domestic supply chains. In addition to lithium-ion batteries, they also focus on critical minerals, semiconductor chips, and pharmaceuticals. The administration today released a more in-depth review of all of these supply chains and announced a new task force to stop supply chain disruptions. This task force is focused on finding short-term solutions after the COVID-19 pandemic revealed major weaknesses in global supply chains.

In the long run, the United States will likely have to find a way to make a lot more stuff on its own. The Biden administration will set aside $ 100 million in grants for state-level apprenticeship programs that will help create workforce for new national supply chains. Decades of focusing on labor as a cost to manage and not an asset to invest in have weakened our national supply chains, said National Economic Council Deputy Director Sameera Fazili today at ‘a briefing. It is clear from these reports that we need to take action.

