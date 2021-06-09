Senate passes sweeping bill to help U.S. compete with China





The Senate overwhelmingly passed an ambitious bill to invest nearly $ 250 billion in strengthening US manufacturing and technology to meet China’s economic and strategic challenge.

The 68-32 vote on the legislation on Tuesday was a rare point of bipartisanship in an otherwise polarized Senate and a clear indicator of both political parties’ concern that the United States may be falling behind its biggest global competitor.

“Ultimately, the bill will remain one of the most important things this chamber has done in a very long time,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Senate ahead of the vote. “Whoever wins the race for the technologies of the future will become the world’s economic leader – with far-reaching consequences for foreign policy and national security as well.”

The law authorizes spending of $ 190 billion, much of which is aimed at increasing research and development at universities and other institutions. It also includes $ 52 billion in emergency spending to help domestic semiconductor manufacturers ramp up production, a provision that has become urgent with a global chip shortage that has slowed down U.S. auto factories and disrupted production of consumer electronics.

Despite broad support in the Senate and approval from President Joe Biden’s administration, the fate of the bill in the House is uncertain. House leaders have not publicly committed to acting on the Senate bill or setting a course of action beyond the House Science Committee, given its own National Science reorganization plan Foundation.

However, Schumer said he spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Science Committee chairman Eddie Bernice Johnson about the approach taken in the lower house. He said the Senate bill, after various amendments, is now closer to what the House is working on.

“It’s on President Biden’s agenda and I’m quite sure we’ll get a great product on the president’s desk,” Schumer said.

Schumer and Sen. Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana, were co-sponsors of the Legislation Base, focused on stepping up federal support for research into technological and manufacturing innovations. In just over a month since its introduction, lawmakers have debated a slew of amendments, as many have sought to attach their own China-focused measures.

Schumer combined his original and Young Endless Borders Act – named after a landmark 1945 report that led to the creation of the National Science Foundation – with legislation from the Committee on Foreign Relations, the Committee on Banking and the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, among others. .

This reflects Biden’s call to remedy a long decline in federal government spending on research and development. Last year it stood at 0.7% of gross domestic product, according to the National Science Foundation – a ratio flattered in part by the blow to GDP of the pandemic. R&D spending peaked at 2.2% of GDP in 1964 and was followed by decades of breakthroughs, including the moon landing, human genome mapping and the development of the Internet.

The new bill also added a separate initiative that provides $ 52 billion in incentives and subsidy programs to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, sought by Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Tom Cotton of the Arkansas and Democrats Mark Kelly of Arizona and Mark Warner of Virginia.

The move was applauded by industry players, after months of complaints from manufacturers that a semiconductor shortage was hampering delivery of everything from consumer electronics to vans.

“Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the US economy, national security, and critical infrastructure,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association. “We look forward to working with government and congressional leaders to quickly implement the necessary federal investments in chip technology to ensure that more of the chips our country needs are researched, designed and manufactured on the market. American coasts. “

Darpa money

This money, along with an additional $ 2 billion for related programs, would be available when the law is passed. The remaining expenditures in the bill would be subject to the appropriation process. An amendment by Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, would also authorize an additional $ 17.5 billion for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency – or Darpa – over a five-year period.

Some Republicans have rejected the idea that the government directs research and industrial policy.

“To maintain our technological superiority over China, we must punish Chinese bad behavior and build on the natural innovative entrepreneurship of the American market economy, not by imitating Chinese central planning,” said Pennsylvania GOP Senator Pat Toomey in a statement before voting against the bill.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who had criticized earlier versions of the bill as “not ready for prime time” and weak on defense, said the legislation was an important step forward and a rare area of ​​bipartisan compromise, but should not be the “final word” on US competition with China.

“Needless to say, the final passage of this legislation cannot be the Senate’s last word on our competition with China,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “It certainly won’t be mine.

