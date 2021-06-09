A new independent group to tackle the green wash problem





Establishment of a new independent expert group to advise on green investment criteria

The UK government is part of a government effort to improve the environment, accelerate the transition to net zero and create green jobs.

Better data will help businesses, investors and consumers make informed green choices, support investments in sustainable projects and bolster their efforts to combat climate change.

The Green Technical Advisory Group (GTAG) oversees the government provision of a green taxonomy, a common framework that sets investment criteria that can be defined as environmentally sustainable.

The Green Taxonomy will help greenwash the unproven or overhyped claims that investments are environmentally friendly, and will make it easier for investors and consumers to understand how businesses are impacting the environment.

Hundreds of new sustainable investment funds are launched on the market each year and sales to UK individual investors tripled from 2019 to 2020, enabling consumers and investors of all sizes to make more informed decisions and businesses is net zero.

The Green Taxonomy is an important step in the Government’s efforts to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy, create green jobs and promote investment in projects that support the UK’s environmental goals.

The Green Technical Advisory Group (GTAG) provides independent, non-binding advice to governments on the development and implementation of a green taxonomy in the UK context.

GTAG is chaired by the Green Finance Institute and consists of financial and business stakeholders, taxonomy and data experts, academia, NGOs, environment agencies and subject matter experts selected by the Climate Change Commission.

Finance Minister John Glen said:

We want investors and businesses to participate in greening our economy and transitioning to a net zero, so there is a clear common definition of what green means.

The UK’s Green Taxonomy provides better data on businesses’ environmental impact to help investors, businesses and consumers make green financial decisions and accelerate the transition to net zero.

We look forward to receiving advice from our expert Green Technical Advisory Group as we work in the UK and have a rigorous taxonomy that sets high standards worldwide.

Green Finance Institute Executive Director Ingrid Holmes said:

GTAG will play a key role in advising governments to implement a robust science-based taxonomy that is tailored to the specific needs of the UK situation and works for all stakeholders.

I am delighted to be the chair of GTAG and welcome all 18 members who have a clear interest and/or track record in the issue of taxonomy development and use and who have the practicality of applying taxonomy in the UK. specific context.

UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

Transforming our financial system for a green future is critical to helping protect the planet, reach net zero and grow our economy, and establishing a Green Technology Advisory Group and Energy Working Group will help us develop our Green UK Taxonomy. It’s an important step.

This will help the financial sector invest in future projects, technologies and services to strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in green finance and combat climate change.

The government will also set up an Energy Working Group as part of GTAG to provide advice on key technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage, and how to deal with nuclear power in classification, a key element of the UK net zero plan. is. As work progresses, you can also organize other expert groups if necessary.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak first announced that the UK would implement a green taxonomy in November 2020 as part of a broader plan to put the UK at the forefront of green finance, including issuing its first government green bonds later this year.

The launch of GTAG comes shortly after the UK has played a major role in helping the G7 countries push climate disclosures in line with the recommendations of the Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Task Force (TCFD).

The agreement was secured at a G7 finance ministers meeting chaired by the prime minister last weekend, after the UK became the first country in the world to commit to fully mandatory TCFD-linked climate reporting by 2025.

more information

More information about GTAG’s role and a list of members can be found here.

HM Treasury, Financial Conduct Authority, Bank of England and other relevant government departments and regulators become observers of GTAG.

GTAG will first meet in June 2021 and will be operational for at least two years. Initial recommendations will be made available to the government in September 2021.

You can read more about the G7 Agreement on Climate Disclosures Linked to TCFD here.

