



Twenty major UK universities have received a total of more than 40 million dollars in recent years from Huawei and state-owned Chinese companies, raising concerns among Tory lawmakers.

A study by the China Research Group (CRG) of hawkish conservative supporters found some of the research grants carried out by major Chinese companies since 2015, some with direct links to the CCP regime.

Imperial College London has accepted between 3.5 million and 14.5 million from Chinese telecom giant Huawei during this period, which has banned the UK from participating in 5G networks from 2027 due to security concerns.

These funds were used for research, including big data machine learning and work done by engineering faculty.

Huawei gifted a cell phone handset to the then-Imperial’s eavesdropping in 2016, but understood that he didn’t use it.

In addition, since 2016, it has received at least 10 million from Sinopec, the state-owned petroleum and chemical company, and at least 6.5 million from China’s Aviation Industry Corporation (Avic), a state-owned defense and aerospace conglomerate. .

Meanwhile, since 2015, Huawei has donated $1.1 million to Lancaster University for research on topics including semiconductors, computing and machine learning, and $890,000 to York University for unpublished research projects.

The agency made disclosures in response to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests submitted by the CRG.

Other universities, including Bristol, Exeter, and Heriot-Watt, have declined to disclose details about their fundraising, citing commercial sensitivity. Southampton University claimed that it would take more than 18 hours, the threshold set by the FOI Act, to retrieve relevant information.

Therefore, the total amount of actual funds transferred from Chinese companies to UK universities in recent years could be more than 40 million.

Grants raise questions about academic independence

Tom Tugendhat, who heads the CRG and also chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, warned: Chasing money around UK universities exposes relationships and bonds that some may see as undermining academic independence.

Senior Tory MP told The Telegraph: You need to know who pays Piper and where the song goes.

The funding disclosures came in the wake of a government crackdown on visas for Chinese graduate students who want to study sensitive subjects in the UK, due to security concerns over espionage and intellectual property theft.

Ministers signed a move to tighten entry rules last fall amid concerns that Chinese scholars could acquire dual-use technology that could not only benefit the People’s Liberation Army but also boast civilian applications.

A Huawei spokesperson on Tuesday said the company supports a call for clear guidance on how overseas companies should engage with UK universities. We fight economy, better connectivity, and climate change.

Last year, members of the Commons Defense Select Committee argued, citing the ownership model and subsidies received in a report that Huawei had strong links with the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party, despite claims to the contrary.

Huawei urged people to look through the criticism, saying the report at the time lacked credibility and was written based on opinions rather than facts. It has repeatedly denied that it is linked to or controlled by the Chinese regime.

