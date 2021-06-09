San Francisco Could Be First Major US City To Achieve Collective Immunity, Experts Say | San Francisco





San Francisco may have become the first major U.S. city to be immune to the coronavirus, experts say.

San Francisco still has a small number of coronavirus cases, around 13.7 per day, said Dr George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the University of California at San Francisco, but they do not appear to be taking hold in enough. the population to trigger a wider outbreak of epidemics.

This is what collective immunity looks like, Rutherford said. You’re going to have unique cases, but they’re not going to spread.

Health officials still disagree on the exact percentage of the population that must be immunized against Covid-19 to achieve the much-vaunted herd immunity status, when so many people have antibodies against the virus that it can no longer spread widely in the community.

Throughout the pandemic, vaccination goals to achieve herd immunity have been a moving target, notes a Yale School of Medicine briefing, with experts initially estimating that the virus would struggle to spread if 60 to 70 % of the population was immune. With several variants in circulation, some of which are more contagious, estimates are climbing. Many experts now estimate that herd immunity will be achieved when 80 to 90% of residents have been vaccinated.

San Francisco has been close to this goal. Nearly 80% of San Francisco residents eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine have received at least one injection, according to data from the city’s health department, and 68% are fully immunized. Among the population as a whole, Asians and Pacific Islanders have vaccination rates even higher than the city average, statistics show, while the black population lags by around 16 percentage points.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, associate dean at UCSF specializing in infectious diseases, believes that when you factor in those who have gained immunity after having the coronavirus, San Francisco already has enough residents with antibodies to have obtained collective immunity. But he said the virus would probably never go away completely in the United States.

I hope people will continue to get vaccinated and not rest on their laurels, he said. The virus will always be something we need to think about.

San Francisco has several advantages in its quest for collective immunity, Rutherford noted. The city has few children in its population compared to other places, making a larger percentage of its residents eligible for the vaccine. Its people have been enthusiastic about following Covid safety measures and researching the vaccine. And it has a compact geography, with a dense community crammed into 47 square miles, which has allowed teams of health workers to go door-to-door to reach those locked in and others who may be struggling. to get vaccinated.

San Francisco has developed a nationwide model for equitable vaccine distribution, Mary Ellen Carroll, director of the San Francisco Emergency Management Department, said in a statement announcing the program last month. Going door to door and providing this life saving measure to homebound seniors and people with disabilities will help San Francisco get through the last mile of our immunization schedule.

Chin-Hong noted that the city’s history of being at the forefront of the fight against the AIDS virus may also have created confidence in health measures that other regions lack.

San Francisco has a long history of open-mindedness and integrating academics and public health into its community and politics, he said. Northern California has been very pro-vaccine and wearing the mask has also been popular here.

A handful of counties across the country have even higher full immunization rates than San Francisco. These include Hamilton County, New York, where 75% of eligible residents have been fully immunized, according to analysis of data on file with The New York Times. But none of these counties has a large city.

The state of California, which is preparing to reopen and drop most of its Covid restrictions on June 15, lags a little behind San Francisco’s vaccination rate with around 58% of its population having received a dose of the vaccine , according to statistics from the Los Angeles Times. The state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, but lags behind 11 states, including Vermont, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

However, Chin-Hong said that the fact that California also experienced a large outbreak of Covid-19 in the winter means that the number of immunized residents in the state is particularly high.

California is a lot like the Covid refuge in the United States right now, he said. When you look at the burden of disease, this is one of the safest places.

