



The government has lost a legal battle to prevent the release of documents to Orwellian units accused of obstructing the release of material requested by the public under the Freedom of Information Act.

A little-known department at the heart of government, the Clearing House also circulates details about specific FoI requests from journalists, activists and others around Whitehall and advises on how to respond to them.

The openDemocracy website first asked the Cabinet Office in 2018 to release information about the clearinghouse, but denied it would be in the public interest, claiming exemptions. When the intelligence chief supported openDemocracy, the government appealed.

In a written ruling released on Tuesday, Judge Hughes, in support of the intelligence commissioner, concluded that there was very little transparency in its operations, which could seem to extend to ministers.

Hughes also said there were gaps in public information about how the Cabinet ensured transparency and that a department led by Michael Gove misled the tribunal.

Julian Richards, editor-in-chief of openDemocracy, said: This ruling fully defends openDemocracys journalism, which has shown how much freedom of information is being undermined at the heart of government. There is a toxic culture of secrets and evasion that needs to be stopped.

We didn’t have to go to court to force the Cabinet to comply with basic transparency requirements.

Hughes said the Cabinet had provided an old Wikipedia entry as evidence that information about the clearinghouse had been released to the public. Until the information was released on March 18, 2021, the only information about the government was kept eight years ago, he noted.

Last year, openDemocracy revealed how the clearinghouse had advised it should manage the release of documents related to the contaminated NHS blood scandal, and former ministers said they would be very sick of disclosing information about their tenure.

Reporters from The Guardian, BBC, The Times, The Mirror, Sun and The Daily Telegraph are among those on the clearinghouse list, according to Whitehall sources.

In February, editors of six British state newspapers, including The Guardian and The Telegraph, signed an open letter calling for an urgent investigation into the FoI law amid fears that the public was surrounded by stone walls.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary Angela Rayner described the ruling as a curse, saying it was part of a broader attempt by ministers to undermine accountability and transparency. Conservative MP David Davis said the government withheld important information about government activity in the public sphere.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said: A clearinghouse function has existed since 2004 to ensure a consistent approach to information requests going to different departments or particularly sensitive information requests across governments.

We are committed to transparency and always strike a balance between our legal obligations to protect sensitive information and the need to provide information.

They claimed that most of the information requested in the case was disclosed.

