US Funded Whale Study Continues Amid Whale Safety ConcernsExBulletin





A plan to trap baleen whales in Norway and test their hearing is being pushed back by some scientists and environmentalists who say it’s too risky. VW Pics / Universal Images Group via Getty .

An international team of scientists are preparing to trap a dozen baleen whales off the coast of Norway and perform hearing tests on them to assess their sensitivity to human-made sounds such as sonar.

Researchers have tested the hearing powers of small animals in captivity, but this would be the first time scientists have captured live whales in the wild to test their hearing.

“It’s a long-standing problem, this lack of information about the hearing sensitivity of these large whales,” said project principal investigator Dorian Houser of the National Marine Mammal Foundation.

“We are trying to get the first bars to empirically show what they hear and how sensitive they are to sound,” he said.

The goal of the project, which was initiated and partially funded by the US government, is to use what they learn to regulate human-made noise in the waters where these whales swim. This could have implications for the military as well as for energy companies.

The research effort is in hot water

The study has already generated a wave of reluctance from some scientists and environmentalists who believe it is putting whales in unnecessary danger.

A letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg signed by 50 scientists around the world suggests trapped whales could be stressed or even injured, which could lead to long-term damage.

“[T]The risks to the safety and well-being (both humans and whales) are too great: it is simply not possible to guarantee that the trapped minke whales can be handled in a manner that is safe for them. everyone involved, ”the letter warns.

A petition urging the Norwegian government to stop testing has collected more than 60,000 signatures.

But Anne-Lise Hammer, director of communications at the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment, said requests to stop testing were denied by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, or Mattilsynet, the agency that approved the original request. scientists.

How the whales will be trapped

The researchers plan to trap the juvenile whales as they move between two small islets in the fjord off Vestvgy, a municipality in the Lofoten Islands. The whales will then be transferred to a modified fish farm.

From there, all animals approved for hearing analysis will be hoisted into a hammock-shaped net and undergo up to six hours of AEP (Auditory Evoked Potential) testing, which measures nerve signals sent by electrodes. .

A previous attempt to catch baleen whales for hearing tests in Iceland failed because the whales were able to escape, Houser said.

The minke whales in the Norwegian study will be satellite tagged before being released, and none will remain in captivity for more than four days.

Although Houser acknowledged that the project posed a risk to the whales and those involved, he said scientists would monitor the heart and respiratory rates of the whales and take blood samples to make sure they stay healthy. . According to the app, researchers could also put whales to sleep to reduce stress.

“What we know about this stuff with dolphins, with recent work, is that as soon as you relieve the stressor, they tend to go back to normal physiological quite quickly. waiting with these animals, ”Houser said. mentionned.

“Their well-being is our main concern,” he added, noting that the aim of the study was to reduce the harmful effects of noise on baleen whales in the future. “In our minds, it’s a question of conservation.

Houser said they started the study a week ago following delays caused by COVID-19, but they are still in the preparation phase and have yet to trap any whales.

How the US government is involved

Although the research team includes both American and Norwegian scientists, it was the United States government that spurred the study on in the first place.

Houser said there had been concerns for years about the effects of military sonar and seismic surveys carried out by oil and gas companies on large whales, but scientists knew little about their hearing.

The $ 1.8 million research project is being conducted for the Ocean Science and Technology Subcommittee.

Houser said the organizations funding the study included the U.S. Navy, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, NOAA Fisheries, and the Marine Mammal Commission.

