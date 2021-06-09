UK Investing shares the HL fund manager perspective.





The UK stock market has been lagging behind the world for over a decade. But the economy is now coming out of a deep recession.

Is it time to re-examine the potential of UK stocks?

There is reason to be hopeful. Governments around the world are working to spur economies out of a pandemic recession. President Biden is investing trillions of dollars into the US economy, and Prime Minister Sunak is spending billions of dollars to maintain momentum in the UK.

The UK market is very international in nature and many large companies make a significant portion of their income abroad. Thus, the UK can benefit from domestic and international stimulus packages.

This article is not personal advice. If you are not sure which action is right for you, seek financial advice. Any investment can rise and fall in value, so you can earn less than what you invested in.

read the video script

UK is strong again: HL fund manager’s point of view

Susannah Streeter chief investment and market analyst sits opposite Steve Clayton, head of equity funds, in a brightly lit room with a coffee table.

Susannah looks at the camera and asks questions to introduce and start.

“Im Susannah Streeter and Im with Steve Clayton. Now we hear a lot of talk about the ’20s, but we haven’t started the party yet, but we’ve taken a step back from the stock market dance. Was it a really tough environment to get back to?”

Steve Clayton:

“Well, the pandemic was very unique. The depth of the recession it caused was unique. Come to think of it, even in wartime times. No one shut down the economy, but in 2020, businesses were ordered to close. It was a rough time, and frankly, it would have been a lot harder if we hadn’t seen the support the government is providing to businesses.”

Susannah Streeter:

“Businesses had to go through changes in just 10 months that they didn’t expect in 10 years. Would you say it was survival of the fittest in any way?”

Steve Clayton:

“I think businesses have to change themselves with pace to stay in touch with their customers. A good example of really accelerated development is when I met the management of a large builder trader over the course of several months. Before, it was only five or six weeks. on how they were able to create a complete trading website for their business, which would have taken years to plan before, but when things changed, the speed and it was an absolute godsend for them, and companies in different industries have similarly I had to do a job: to improve or lag behind the digital game.”

Susannah Streeter:

“Vaccine launch has been seen as a success story for the UK in many ways, and it is certainly a catalyst for an economic rebound. Are there lessons for investors to learn from this?”

Steve Clayton:

“Obviously, back to diversification. The UK has decided to support a lot of vaccines from the early stages of the pandemic. This means that access to vaccines has become clear as they go through their development stages. It depends on the success of a particular program or others. So as other products became available, we were able to pass them on to the NHS and quickly distribute them to the population. The Bu key was to diversify at the beginning of the process. Make sure you supply them early.

Susannah Streeter:

“It’s really interesting how all this went. But for a lot of companies, this year has been very disruptive with massive belt tightening and cost savings. But ultimately, do you think they’ll be thinner and fit better?”

Steve Clayton:

“I think that’s right. I think a lot of companies will do that. They had to change themselves. In part, it was to increase digital gaming, but it was to maximize efficiency by cutting costs. And as the economy began to recover, Lean businesses need to generate more revenue per pound as a result of these efficiency gains, so the UK could potentially be at the peak of remarkable global revenue growth that drives cost.”

This video is not personal advice or investment recommendation. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment for your situation, seek advice. Investments can not only go down, but also go up in value, so you can earn less than you invested. Past performance is not a guide for the future.

Modified as of May 2021

Why do UK stocks look more attractive now?

Schemes like furlough benefit the banks and keep bad debt under control even if millions of dollars of jobs are lost.

Now the market can detect that financial conditions may be more favorable to borrowers. After the financial crisis, banks struggled to get decent returns.

Ultra-low interest rates have limited the difference between the return that a loan can earn and the cost of attracting deposits. Bond yields have risen in recent months, raising the prospect of better margins going forward.

Commodity prices also rose as oil prices recovered to above $60 a barrel and copper prices hit their highest in recent months.

Back home, downtown and the hospitality industry are reopening as slowly as possible and Britons are flocking to the pubs, shops and restaurants. Consumers have long been a major driver of the UK economy, and the news is getting better here.

Retail sales in April rebounded much stronger than analysts had expected, with shoppers flocking to the downtown area. Apparel sales increased by more than two-thirds compared to March, with brick-and-mortar retailers boosting online retailers’ sales again.

The consumer-focused segment adds up to around a quarter of the UK market value. That’s a big piece to see improved basic trading. The question is whether this will push the stock price higher or whether the valuation of the company already reflects a better time.

Savings can help increase your bottom line.

The lockdown shuts down many industries. And others who can continue to trade have seen significant declines in revenue.

After a decade of economic growth, some companies took up a bit of weight and needed to cut costs.

One trend we have observed since the pandemic is for businesses to invest to build their digital strength. Introducing technologies to automate processes reduces costs and waste and often helps businesses improve their environmental profile.

My view on how technology can improve business

Lean businesses must be able to capture a larger portion of their revenues as profits by improving their sales.

We may be on the brink of very strong earnings growth as the economic recovery is amplified by structurally improved margins.

Just as the UK was not alone in being affected by the pandemic, it is not alone in its benefits. However, the UK market has higher exposure to commodities, banking and consumer spending than many other countries.

In part this is due to the relative lack of exposure in the UK to other sectors.

Information technology companies account for only 2% of the market value and there are few medical technology stocks in the UK.

Decades of acquisitions left the UK market with relatively few industry stocks. When I started my career in the 1980s, fields like engineering, building materials and chemistry were big fields. Now you need a magnifying glass to find some.

Is it time to invest in the UK?

One of the reasons the UK hasn’t been favored for a long time has been its high exposure to the very field they’re looking for right now.

It’s worth remembering that commodity producers have no control over the price they sell. And banks are under attack from FinTech startups trying to steal their lunches. Consumer-facing businesses are welcoming their customers back. However, after the novelty of returning to stores, cinemas and restaurants disappears, the trend of spending more online may reaffirm.

That said, a large part of the market is still ready to benefit from the banking recovery and improved loan terms, so this could be a good time to think about investing in UK stocks.

How to find UK stocks

Our philosophy when selecting stocks for HL Select funds is to look for companies with strong competitive moats that operate in industries that have the potential to provide predictable growth over the long term.

The UK economy is cyclical, favored by some businesses depending on the health of the economy. So many UK fund holdings are making a lot of money abroad. And we also look for digital winners in each industry to help diversify where investors’ funds are.

Learn more about each fund and how to invest.

Learn more about HL Select UK growth share

Learn more about HL Select UK Income Sharing

Steve Clayton is a fund manager at the HL Select fund.

HL Select Funds is managed by its sister company, HL Fund Managers Ltd.

