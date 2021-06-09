Coronavirus: When will the UK get a full vaccination against Covid?





This Tuesday is exactly six months since Coventry’s 91-year-old grandmother, Margaret Keenan, became the world’s first patient to receive a Covid-19 jab outside of a clinical trial when she was vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Cathedral City University. December 8, 2020 hospital.

Since then, more than 40 million UK adults have had the jab, and Health Minister Matt Hancock told fellow members of Parliament on Monday that the approved Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen vaccines are bringing us hope. , despite the fact that new strains of the original coronavirus, particularly the Delta strain, raise questions about the wisdom of ending the last social restrictions imposed on the public on June 21.

NHS England’s National Medical Director Stephen Powis, reflecting the success of the vaccine launch after the new year, said: We now have three-quarters of the adult population vaccinated with the first dose and more than half with the second dose. That’s a terrific achievement and of course antivirus programs are a way out of this epidemic, so if you get an invitation to a jab, it’s important to come and bring it.

Here’s a look at the latest stats for their home countries on the day British people aged 25-29 were first invited to take the jab, and how each country is progressing in the fight for immunity.

England

As of June 6, the UK had delivered 23,710,646 second doses of one of the coronavirus vaccines. That is, 53.6% of the adult population are now fully vaccinated, and 76.4% have had at least one jab.

recommendation

The latest figures for NHS England’s age-specific vaccination doses are available through May 30, with approximately 79.4% of those over 50, 91.6% of those over 80, and 97.1% of retirees. Between 70 and 79 years old.

Approximately 90% of people 65-69 years of age received both doses, 83% of 60-64 year-olds, 61.9% of 55-59 year-olds, and 55% of 50-59 year-olds 54 years old.

Although 89.6% of senior nursing home residents are now fully vaccinated, only 67.4% of eligible staff so far have vaccinated both.

The Granite City

In Scotland, as of 7 June, 50.8% of adults were fully vaccinated with a second dose of 2,251,259 seconds, and 76.4% of adults had their first dose.

This puts Scotland behind England, but in the first case ahead of Wales and Northern Ireland and in the second case behind Wales, on par with England but ahead of Northern Ireland.

The Scottish Department of Public Health says over 90% of people aged 65 and over are fully vaccinated. This is an impressive achievement.

94.4% of those in their 80s and older, 98.4% of those aged 75-79, 99.3% of those aged 70-74, and 96.5% of those aged 65-69.

Scotland is ahead of others even in some younger age groups. 88.2% of the 60-64 year-old population, 71.6% of the 55-59 year-old population, and 47.2% were fully vaccinated. 50 to 54 years old

For the most vulnerable citizens, 93.3% of Scottish nursing home residents currently received both vaccinations, and 90.9% of those advised to be protected during the epidemic due to a previous condition.

Also very impressive is that 99.8% of nursing home staff and 86.5% of frontline health workers are now fully vaccinated.

Wales

In Wales, the vaccine, equivalent to 49.5% of the Welsh adult population, is now fully vaccinated and as of 6 June 1,249,268 second zaps have been administered. However, 86.5% of adults got their first jab.

This means that, overall, about 69.3% of the total Welsh population has received their first dose, far ahead of all other countries in the world with a population of more than 1 million, according to the proud Wales Online.

Israel, in second place, has only 63.1% of the total population at the time of writing.

Analyzing public health Welsh data showed that over 90% of those aged 65 and over are now fully vaccinated, with 92.8% of those over 80, 94.3% of those aged 75 to 79, and 74 years over 70 (93.9%), 65 ~69 years old (90.3%).

That number isn’t very eye-catching, but it’s still strong in the under-64 category. It is estimated that 78.4% of those aged 60-64 years received both doses, as did 51.5% of those aged 55-59 years. – 39.5% of those aged 50-54 years.

Wales, meanwhile, succeeded in completely preventing 93.1% of nursing home residents, 83.7% of all staff and 88.4% of healthcare workers.

Additionally, 88.2% of those aged 16 to 69, considered clinically extremely vulnerable, took both doses.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, approximately 48.9% of the adult population of Northern Ireland is now fully vaccinated, with 710,121 second doses, according to the Northern Ireland Ministry of Health, and 75.1% of adults with the first dose.

In both cases, the figures are among the lowest in the UK, but still represent great progress, especially among older people. 94.2% of the population over 80 and 93.9% of those aged 70 to 79 are now fully vaccinated. – 89.5% of those aged 60 to 69.

However, it is lower at 58.5% among those aged 50 to 59.

So when will the UK be fully vaccinated?

The UK government has achieved its goal of providing the first jab to everyone in the highest priority group before April 15th. We made sure that everyone over 50 and those in the high-risk category were vaccinated first. So far, 128,000 percent of coronavirus deaths have suffered.

The government now plans to vaccinate the rest of the adult population with the first jab in age order by the end of July. This means getting the vaccine to 21 million people who have not yet received it.

While no deadline has been set so far, we have a target to exceed our current July target as long as the vaccine supply remains stable, other complicating factors do not emerge and we can get closer to getting three-quarters of the population fully vaccinated. There is. Until the end of next month.

According to the BBC, an average of more than 340,000 second doses are currently being given daily, and the number of second doses for people over 50 in the UK has accelerated in recent weeks. The virus is now 40% more contagious than the original strain and risks derailing the final phase of lockdown relief.

The UK still has a long way to go, but there is no doubt that the vaccine launch so far has been a logistical triumph.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos