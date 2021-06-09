US Home Infrastructure Bill Credits Surpass $ 5.7 Billion; 20 Maryland projects are successful – Maryland Matters





The U.S. House Democrats’ highway financing bill is expected to include about three of the five transportation projects submitted by members, as lawmakers vie for their share of federal dollars as part of the allocation process appropriations from the Risen Congress.

The 1,473 successful projects were among the 2,383 that Democratic and Republican lawmakers had asked to include in a federal infrastructure bill, at a time when infrastructure is the subject of protracted and high-profile negotiations between the House. Blanche and the Republicans in Congress.

The list of allotments detailed in an amendment to the five-year, $ 547 billion surface transportation reauthorization bill that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider on Wednesday is priced at $ 5.7 billion. dollars. That’s about 40% of the nearly $ 14.9 billion that has been requested for projects nominated by members.

If the bill passes, districts represented by Democrats will receive the largest share of those dollars. Almost $ 4 billion is for Democrats-requested projects and $ 1.7 billion for Republicans-backed projects.

Republicans have asked for money for far fewer projects than Democrats, and some Republicans have asked for no earmarked funding, including Maryland’s only Republican in Congress, Rep. Andrew P. Harris.

Montana’s only House Member, Republican Representative Matt Rosendale, did not ask for any project spending, so the state would not receive any dollars from that portion of the bill.

Among Republicans, about 400 of the 600 projects they sought were included. Of the 1,778 projects the Democrats are looking for, the proposal includes 1,067.

Some lawmakers have seen each of their proposals included in the measure. Nevada’s 11 requests for pavement repairs, bridge projects and zero-emission buses have all been successful.

Others got some of what they submitted.

Rep. Garret Graves, the Republican of Louisiana, who submitted the most expensive request with his bid for a new bridge for Baton Rouge, managed to secure $ 8 million for pre-engineering design work and 1.6 million dollars for an environmental assessment included in the bill.

However, the $ 946 million that Graves requested for the construction of this bridge was not included.

The return of assignments

Congressional Democrats reinstated the appropriation process this year, after Republicans banned it in 2011 amid intense public criticism of corruption and unfairness.

If the pending highways bill becomes law, it would be the first since 2005 to include postings, according to the Eno Center for Transportation.

New guidelines to make allocations fairer and more visible require lawmakers to post documentation on their websites for each project, along with a letter stating that they have no financial interest in the project.

The text of the pending amendment does not specify which lawmaker requested money for an individual project. But members can be identified by sorting through the list of project requests on the House Transportation panels website.

Lawmakers have taken different approaches to the number of projects they have submitted and the cost of those projects.

Some have handed in targeted lists totaling nearly $ 20 million that House lawmakers say could go to every district if a new surface transportation bill is enacted. Others requested dozens of projects at costs that far exceeded that figure.

Wisconsin, Tennessee and Missouri, where lawmakers typically submitted lists of projects with a cost close to that figure, had some of the highest percentages of their requests.

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat, submitted four projects totaling exactly $ 20 million. These four proposals for road works and bridge replacement have all been accepted.

At the other end of the spectrum, the eight Marylands House members have sent in more than 100 funding requests, at an average cost of more than $ 100 million per district. Only 20 of those Maryland projects were included in the amended bill, to the tune of about $ 130 million.

It was certainly not an easy or quick task for our committee to review thousands of submissions, said Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), Chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, in a statement. But it was definitely worth giving elected officials the chance to advocate directly on behalf of their districts in our surface transportation bill.

Walking on a price tag

As the highway bill drafted by the House moves to the next stage in the legislative process, there is no guarantee that any of the projects will ultimately be funded and built.

President Joe Biden and Republicans in Congress have been negotiating for weeks the price of a bill to pay for the construction and repair of dozens of aging and failing highways, bridges and transit systems.

It is unclear whether they will be able to reach consensus, and if not, whether Democrats will be able to pass a transport bill without GOP support.

On Tuesday evening, the White House released a statement from press secretary Jen Psaki saying Biden told Senator Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.) that the Republicans’ latest offer fell short of the nation’s needs.

Psaki said Biden also spoke on Tuesday with Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, as well as Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who are part of a bipartisan group of negotiators. “He urged them to continue their work with other Democrats and Republicans to develop a bipartisan proposal which he hopes will be more suited to the country’s urgent infrastructure needs,” the statement said.

Biden will be in contact with the group by phone while in Europe this week.

In the meantime, Democrats in Congress are trying to keep pushing forward on infrastructure. The Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works introduced a bill on surface transportation last month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Has said she wants an infrastructure measure in place before July 4. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) said his chamber would also review transport legislation next month.

Danielle E. Gaines contributed to this report.

[email protected]

