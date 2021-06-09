Hitachi Ventures sells UK electric vehicle highway charging network





The company, which operates the UK’s electric vehicle highway charging network, is expected to be acquired by a business funded by Hitachi, resulting in an investment of tens of millions of pounds across its site.

Gridserve, which acquired a 25% stake in Electric Highway in March with the backing of a Japanese conglomerate, is said to be acquiring the rest of its business from green energy group Ecotricity.

Dale Vince, owner of Ecotricity, which has been operating the Electric Highway network since installing the first charging point in 2011, will use the proceeds to invest in other green technologies, such as making natural gas from grass.

Despite being the UK’s first highway charging network, the Electric Highway has been criticized by industry and competitors in recent years for under-investment that has prevented consumers from buying electric vehicles.

Gridserve is understood to be paying tens of millions of pounds for the remaining stake in the Electric Highway business, independent of the amount it expects to invest in the site in the future.

The state of the network dealing with all three of the UK’s major service area operators was the subject of a broader competition survey earlier this year.

Increasing the number and speed of charging points on the highway is key to increasing driver confidence in their ability to drive distances beyond the reach of EV batteries, which can typically last up to 300 miles.

The government wants at least six super-fast charging points in each service area by 2023, with the goal of phasing out non-electric models by 2035.

Transport Minister Rachel McLean said at the FT summit earlier this year that “more work needs to be done in terms of infrastructure,” and that the main complaint she hears is about the reliability of the charging network.

She added: “We want people to be able to take longer journeys, and more importantly, electric cars as their primary vehicles.”

In a speech on Tuesday, Vince said Electric Highway “needs owners with access to serious funding and a genuine commitment to the cause” to finance the “growth surge” needed to keep pace with demand and meet new regulations. said.

He told the FT that it would have to invest “tens of millions of pounds” to bring the network to current standards.

“Electric vehicle take-up exceeded our dreams when we started 10 years ago,” he said. But now Ecotricity wants to “get away from what it feels like no longer needs to be, and want to be on the cutting edge.”

Project Ecotricity will use funds from the sale to increase diamond manufacturing made from air-captured carbon and expand its vegan burger kitchen.

Toddington Harper, Chief Executive Officer of Gridserve said: “The upgraded network will provide confidence to the millions of people who can successfully transition to electric vehicles in the shortest possible time.”

