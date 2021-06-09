US Senate Approves $ 50 Billion Boost for Computer Chip and AI Technology to Counter China | US News





The US Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill to boost US production of semiconductors and the development of artificial intelligence and other technologies in the face of growing international competition, especially from China.

The 68-32 vote for the bill on Tuesday demonstrates how the economic confrontation with China is a question that unites both sides in Congress. It’s a rare unifying question in an era of division as pressure increases on Democrats to change Senate rules to overcome the Republican opposition and stalemate.

The centerpiece of the bill is an emergency allocation of $ 50 billion to the U.S. Department of Commerce to boost semiconductor development and manufacturing through research and incentive programs previously authorized by Congress. Overall, the bill would increase spending by about $ 250 billion, with most spending occurring in the first five years.

The bill is now heading to the House of Representatives, which previously passed a different version. The two will need to be reconciled into a single bill before it is sent to the White House for the president’s signature.

Joe Biden said he was encouraged by the Senate’s passage of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

We’re in a competition to win the 21st century, and the kick-off is ringing, Biden said.

As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind. America must maintain its position as the most innovative and productive nation on Earth.

Supporters have described the bill as the biggest investment in scientific research the country has seen in decades. It comes as a country’s share of semiconductor manufacturing globally has steadily eroded from 37% in 1990 to around 12% now, and a chip shortage has exposed vulnerabilities in the chain. American supply.

The principle is simple, if we want American workers and American businesses to continue to run the world, the federal government must invest in science, basic research and innovation, just as we have done decades after the World War II, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. .

Whoever wins the race for future technologies will be the world’s economic leader, with far-reaching consequences for foreign policy and national security as well.

If we do nothing, our days as a dominant superpower could come to an end. We don’t want to let these days end under our watch. We do not want to see America turn into an average nation in this century.

The bill contains a number of other China-related provisions, including a ban on downloading the TikTok social media app on government devices and would block the purchase of drones made and sold by companies backed by the Chinese government.

It would also allow diplomats and the Taiwanese military to display their flag and wear their uniforms in the United States as part of official activities, and would create new general mandatory sanctions against Chinese entities engaged in U.S. cyber attacks or theft of US intellectual property from US companies. It provides for a review of export controls for items that could be used to support human rights violations.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell supported the bill but said it was incomplete because it did not incorporate more Republican-sponsored amendments.

Needless to say, the final passage of this legislation cannot be the Senate’s final say on our competition with China, he said. It certainly won’t be mine.

Senators toiled through days of debate and amendments before Tuesday’s final vote. Schumers’ office said 18 Republican amendments would have received votes as part of the bill’s passage. He also said the Senate had already held as many roll-call votes on the amendments this year as it did at the last Congress, when the Senate was under Republican control.

While the bill enjoys bipartisan support, a core of Republican senators have reservations about its costs.

One of the provisions of the bill would create a new branch focused on artificial intelligence and quantum science with the National Science Foundation. The bill would authorize up to $ 29 billion over five years for the new branch within the foundation, with an additional $ 52 billion for its programs.

Rand Paul, a Republican senator from Kentucky, said Congress should cut foundations’ budgets, not increase them. He called the agency the king of wasteful spending. The agency funds about a quarter of all federally-funded research conducted by colleges and universities in the Americas.

The senior Republican on the committee also weighed in to support the bill.

This is an opportunity for the United States to strike a blow in the name of the response to unfair competition we are witnessing from Communist China, said Roger Wicker.

Senators tried to strike a balance by drawing attention to China’s growing influence. They want to avoid stoking anti-Asian rhetoric that divides when hate crimes against Asian Americans increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senators added provisions that reflect changing attitudes toward China’s handling of the Covid-19 epidemic. One would prevent federal money for the Wuhan Institute of Virology as new investigations continue into the origins of the virus and possible links to laboratory research. The city has recorded some of the first cases of the coronavirus.

