Senate passes $ 250 billion tech bill to boost US competition with China





Employees work on the silicon wafer production line at a workshop of Jiejie Semiconductor Co., Ltd. on March 17, 2021 in Nantong, China’s Jiangsu Province.

Xu Congjun | China Visual Group | Getty Images

The Senate passed one of the most important industrial bills in U.S. history on Tuesday in a bipartisan effort to ensure the United States remains competitive with China as one of the technological powers. global.

The bill, which passed House 68-32, commits about $ 250 billion in funding for scientific research, grants for chip and robot makers, and a revamp of the National Science Foundation.

The scope of the bill, the end product of at least six Senate committees and nearly every member of the chamber, reflects the many fronts of the US-China rivalry.

It also likely represents one of the last big bipartisan initiatives of 2021, proof that U.S. lawmakers are broadly in favor of legislation that opposes Beijing’s economic and military expansion.

Failure to expand domestic semiconductor production or redirect rare earth supply chains, proponents say, could leave the United States at a strategic disadvantage in the years to come.

The bulk of US innovation and competition law is a proposal previously known as the “Endless Frontier,” drafted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and Senator Todd Young, R-Ind.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Endless Frontier revamps the National Science Foundation, allocates tens of billions to NSF between fiscal years 2022 and 2026, and creates a technology and innovation directorate.

“The passage of this bill now known as the United States Innovation and Competition Act is the time when the Senate lays the foundation for another century of American leadership,” Schumer said Tuesday evening from the Senate floor.

“Authoritarian governments around the world believe that quarrelsome democracies like ours cannot unite around national priorities,” he added. “Well, let me tell you something: I believe they are wrong. I believe that this legislation will allow the United States to innovate, to produce and to compete with the world in the industries of the future. “

The bill would also fund a subsidy program run by the Commerce Department that would match financial incentives offered by states and local governments to chipmakers who upgrade or build new factories.

Specifically, the bill provides $ 52 billion to fund semiconductor research, design and manufacturing initiatives. The Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group that represents some of the nation’s chipmakers, was quick to applaud the Senate’s efforts.

“The Senate adoption of the USICA is a critical step towards strengthening semiconductor production and innovation in the United States and an indication of the strong bipartisan support in Washington to ensure continued American leadership in the United States. science and technology, ”said John Neuffer, CEO of SIA. “Enactment of these investments would help strengthen the US economy, national security, technological leadership, and global competitiveness for years to come.”

Mirroring the vote count, praise for the bill’s passage through the Senate came from both sides of the political aisle. Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Specifically applauded the clear objectives of the legislation and added that he would have preferred an even sharper bill.

“As a Chinese hawk and fiscal hawk, I would have liked this bill to take a more targeted and aggressive approach to the Chinese threat, but it is a good start,” he said in a statement. hurry. “The Chinese Communist Party is working overtime on cyber, AI and machine learning so that they can become the preeminent superpower in the world. We cannot let go.”

Learn more about China from CNBC Pro

The bill’s success in the Senate also comes as the White House accelerates its own recommendations on how to secure U.S. supply chains crossing China and thwart Beijing’s geopolitical ambitions.

President Joe Biden applauded the passage of the bill on Tuesday evening, saying he was encouraged by the bipartisan effort.

“It is high time that we invested in American workers and American innovation,” Biden said in a statement. “We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the start is ringing. As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind.”

The White House announced on Friday that it would expand restrictions on U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies with suspected ties to the country’s military and surveillance efforts, adding more companies to a growing U.S. blacklist.

Then, on Tuesday, the White House said it would look into the dramatic expansion of U.S. production of lithium batteries, rare earth minerals and semiconductors.

USICA affirms its willingness to maintain a sustained focus on US-Chinese strategic competition through a bipartite and whole-of-government approach, leading to upcoming G7 and NATO summits where the US is expected to seek to work with their allies to present a united front towards China, ”wrote Mario Mancuso, head of the international trade and national security division of the Kirkland & Ellis law firm.

While debate over several amendments prevented the Senate from passing the legislation before the Memorial Day recess, the bipartisan passion for ensuring the United States remains competitive should bolster its cause in the House.

The chamber is expected to review the legislation in the coming weeks, but perhaps at a slower pace as representatives chop up various sections.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos