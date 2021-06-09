RangeMe hits the UK with product producers targeting global markets.





This is a problem that many entrepreneurs and independent companies in the food, beverage and other consumer goods sectors are all too familiar with. You are sure your product has what it takes to make it in an overseas market, but you have no clue how to bring it to the stores in that country.

RangeMe, a product discovery platform, thinks it has an answer. The platform has been helping vendors enter the US market since 2013, and is launching today for the first time in the UK. Similar launches are underway across Europe.

The idea is deceptively simple. Sellers list their products on the RangeMe site, allowing retailers looking to expand their range to have as many choices as possible through a one-stop shop. When a retailer likes what they are seeing, the platform connects it with the buyer and both sides initiate a conversation.

The concept works because RangeMes ​​CEO Nicky Jackson solves both problems. Retailers increasingly want to offer a wide range of attractive products to customers of all tastes, but do not know how to effectively and efficiently sourcing when their suppliers are based anywhere in the world. For vendors, product markets can be global, but in practice leveraging them can be challenging, especially for small producers and independent companies.

Consumers around the world are discovering and buying a variety of products online. The UK public is no different, Jackson says, but stores that are struggling to offer these products in stores or online are mainly because they don’t see everything available in the market. We will shoulder the burden of buyers and present opportunities in the global product market on one screen. “

RangeMe CEO Nicky Jackson

RangeMe

RangeMes’ track record shows that retailers and suppliers alike are embracing the concept. The platform has grown rapidly in recent years to become the world’s largest product discovery and sourcing platform. It already lists more than 700,000 products from 200,000 suppliers and has 12,000 US retailers.

The success of the platform in the UK will depend on its ability to choose both high-quality retailers and small independents. RangeMe has already announced its first major contract and LloydsPharmacy has agreed to a deal to procure on the platform. The supermarket segment is a serious target that reflects the US experience where RangeMe sees Walmart and Albertsons as key partners.

The platform value proposition is based in part on additional features offered to buyers and a streamlined submission process and diverse product search team. For example, you can perform targeted searches when buyers are looking for new products in a specific category or sector.

John Acland, head of category management and e-commerce at LloydsPharmacys parent company McKesson UK, said this is a key part of the business’s appeal. RangeMe is already helping to identify a wider range of products for its customers, but equally importantly, the platform will quickly scale purchasing operations and reduce the time it takes to sell more products.

RangeMes’ goal is to become a third-party manager of the sourcing process for retailers. The platform is not limited to cross-border sales, it connects UK-based suppliers and UK retailers to the platform. Like retailers, the platform provides a set of tools to help suppliers manage their brands and target their products to potential buyers.

Jackson argues that as the consumer product market becomes increasingly global, platforms can push boundaries. The world has become a smaller place, she claims, but it is still a long way from building strong cross-border buyer-seller relationships. RangeMe bridges this gap between buyers and sellers around the world, enabling special products to reach store shelves faster than ever before.

Demand for imported products is definitely growing rapidly in the UK. For example, food and beverage imports have increased annually over the past six years, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. However, exports are also growing, providing a clear incentive for UK producers targeting overseas buyers, such as RangeMes’ US retail base. The US was the UK’s second largest food and beverage export market according to the Food & Drink Federation last year. Only Ireland bought more British products.

