US Senate Passes Bill to Address China’s Growing Economic Influence





The final vote was 68-32. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the only member of the Democratic caucus to vote against the bill. Nineteen Senate Republicans joined Democrats voting for the passage.

The passage is a victory for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York who co-wrote and strongly supported the measure, and for President Joe Biden, who made across the aisle a central promise of his government strategy, although he has been criticized for moving unilaterally on his biggest agenda items at this point.

The sweeping legislation – called the US Innovation and Competition Act – aims to confront China’s influence on multiple fronts and “will monitor US innovation and preserve our competitive advantage for generations to come,” Schumer said. .

The bill has yet to pass the House before going to Biden’s office. Foreign House Speaker Gregory Meeks introduced a corresponding bill to the House last month, but it is not clear when the legislation will be passed.

A final vote on the competition bill has been delayed until after the Memorial Day recess to accommodate Republican critics of the bill who insisted on more speaking time to voice their concerns. The delay allowed the Senate to vote on whether to advance the January 6 committee’s legislation, which failed last month after Republicans blocked the bill.

Many Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have warned for weeks that they will block the legislation unless they get more votes on the GOP-backed amendments. Ahead of the bill’s passage on Tuesday, McConnell again argued that Schumer closed debate on the bill too early and that the legislation was “incomplete.”

Despite this concern, the Kentucky Republican touted the importance of the legislation and said it “touches on key issues that will help determine our strategic position for decades.” He added that “it includes several smart targeted measures, but leaves many more on the table, so it will move forward as a flawed approach to an extremely big challenge.”

Schumer strongly rebuffed criticism from the GOP and pointed to a long list of amendments to the bill that had been passed so far, including 18 Republican amendments and four Democratic amendments.

GOP senators weren’t the only ones who wanted to see changes in the bill. Sanders had raised concerns about several provisions, including $ 10 billion in authorized funds for NASA that would likely benefit Jeff Bezos’ space company as well as tens of billions of the U.S. semiconductor industry.

The effort was the product of several Senate committees, making it one of the few areas of successful bipartisan cooperation in the Senate. The basis for the bill comes from legislation that Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana jointly introduced last year, which was called the Endless Frontier Act.

Schumer and Young’s bill, which included investments in a new technology direction from the National Science Foundation to spur U.S. technological innovation, was complemented by bipartisan legislation from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called the Strategic Competition Act. . The package put forward by the Senate also includes $ 54 billion in spending to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate, to challenge China’s growing superiority in manufacturing and chains. global supply. There are additional investments in cybersecurity and biotechnology, according to a Democratic Senate summary.

Other elements of the bill include investing $ 10 billion over five years in the Commerce Ministry to create regional technology hub programs, one-third of which is expected to be located in rural areas.

The legislation also requires that iron, steel, manufactured goods and building materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects be produced in the United States. The bill would also codify the Made in America office that Biden established earlier this year by executive order.

White House officials have been watching closely – and have been involved – the process of drafting and amending a bill that they have urged lawmakers to send to Biden’s office.

The bill serves several purposes for the White House, which has sought to increase economic capacity in the face of a rising and increasingly competitive China. Perhaps more importantly for Biden, the measure serves as a vehicle for an important plank on research and development and manufacturing of his $ 4 trillion legislative priorities.

White House officials believe that moving other elements of the overall proposal through separate routes creates more space for other elements of Biden’s economic agenda.

Even before the measure hit the bottom line, it underwent significant changes, attracting many types of policy provisions as one of the few pieces of legislation likely to be effectively enacted this year.

When the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transport debated and amended the Endless Borders Act, many elements were added, including a provision dealing with the labeling of the country of origin of king crab and another prohibiting the transport, sale or purchase of shark fins. The committee added the NASA Authorization Act to the legislation, as well as a $ 10 billion authorization for NASA’s Artemis lunar lander program that could benefit Blue Origin, a company owned by Bezos. from Amazon and based in the home state of Senate Commerce President Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat.

Young disapproved of a committee decision to divert National Science Foundation funding for technical direction to Department of Energy’s national laboratories – pushed by senators with national laboratories in their states – but he still supported the measured.

Once the bill was passed, many more amendments were added, with votes taking place late in the evening. The Senate on Tuesday approved several amendments by the Republicans by voice vote, including one by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky to ban the National Institutes of Health from funding research on “taking office” in China, an amendment by the US Senator Iowa Joni Ernst blocking all federal funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and an intellectual property provision from Montana Senator Steve Daines.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson, Clare Foran and Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos