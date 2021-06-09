American Coronavirus: America has the lowest average of daily Covid-19 infections and deaths since March 2020. But experts warn millions of people are still vulnerable





The country has averaged less than 14,400 daily reported infections and 427 deaths in the past seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This is the lowest the United States has seen since the end of March 2020, just weeks after the pandemic was first declared.

The good news is that about 42% of Americans are fully immunized, while nearly 52% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But health experts warn that the recent delay in vaccination rates leaves millions of people unprotected against the variants of Covid-19 that have made their way to the United States from other parts of the world.

The United States reached its peak in daily immunizations on April 1, with more than 4.3 million people vaccinated in one day, according to the CDC. The numbers have since plummeted. Over the past week, an average of about 560,000 Americans have been vaccinated each day.

As the United States enters what the former CDC director called the “slow phase of the vaccination campaign,” health experts have drawn attention to vaccine hesitancy and problems with vaccination. ‘accessibility.

In Texas, a group of workers at the Methodist Hospital in Houston protested Monday against the healthcare system’s requirement that staff be vaccinated against Covid-19, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.

Houston Methodist became the first major healthcare system in the United States to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations on March 31, starting with managers, according to an initial announcement by Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom.

Boom told CNN that those who fail to comply with his hospital’s vaccination policy are being suspended after violating the principles of the medical profession.

“Each of our professional principles obliges us to put patients first, obliges us to keep our patients safe, in whatever we can do, so people who choose not to be vaccinated are basically saying that they go against the principles of our profession and they don’t put patients first, ”said Boom.

Variants: “the powerful argument” for getting vaccinated

Experts have warned that Covid-19 variants, such as the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India, pose considerable danger to those who are not vaccinated and rely on their immunity from a previous infection .

The spread and dominance of the variant in the UK, which was first hit hard by the Alpha variant – B.1.1.7 – could cause problems in the US if people do not get vaccinated, Fauci said in a White House Covid. 19 briefing.

“We can’t let this happen in the United States,” Fauci said during a White House briefing on Covid-19 on Tuesday, adding that it was “such a powerful argument” for getting the vaccine.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that the Delta variant “could be associated with increased disease severity, such as the risk of hospitalization, compared to (the Alpha variant, B .1.1.7). “

The variant is sensitive to available two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, he said, but protection against those vaccines requires following a two-dose schedule.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine is reduced in the single dose,” Fauci said. “Three weeks after a dose, the two vaccines, (AstraZeneca) and Pfizer / BioNtech, were only 33% effective against symptomatic Delta disease.”

He added that variant-specific boosters could be on the horizon.

Even those who have had coronavirus in the past should get vaccinated because research shows immunity obtained from vaccination is better than immunity from a previous infection, Fauci said.

CDC issues new international travel guidelines

Federal health officials on Monday added 33 countries to the lowest travel risk category and recommended new guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The CDC uses Levels 1 to 4 to determine a threat in a given country, with 1 being the lowest risk and 4 being the highest, depending on the number of Covid-19 cases. At each level, the CDC advises getting vaccinated, but its advice for unvaccinated people varies depending on the severity of the pandemic in each country.

Iceland, Israel and Singapore were added to the lowest risk category on Monday. Brazil, India and Iraq are currently at level 4, which means they have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 population in the past 28 days.

For Level 3 countries, like Mexico, Russia, and Iran, the CDC advises against non-essential travel for those who are not vaccinated. These countries are currently reporting 100 to 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The agency also recommends that unvaccinated travelers who are at serious risk of contracting serious illness from Covid-19 not to travel to level 2 countries, including Finland, Cambodia and Kenya.

Finally, Level 1 countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, are considered the least risky destinations, reporting fewer than 50 cases of Covid-19 in the past 28 days. The CDC always recommends getting the vaccine before traveling to a low-risk location.

CNN’s Hollie Silverman, Holly Yan, Amir Vera, Ryan Prior and Carma Hassan contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos