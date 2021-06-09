What the UK and EU can do together in the Balkans – POLITICO





Arminka Heli is a British Senator and Special Advisor to Foreign Secretary William Hague from 2010 to 2014.

One part of Europe where the UK and EU urgently need to refocus and work together is the Balkans, even after the London Brexit.

The region of Southeast Europe serves as a microcosm of the challenges the UK, EU and its allies in the West face globally, and serves as an important test of our ability to address them.

In the Balkans, we see how a systematic competition around the world will play out. the way authoritarian ideas gain a foothold and then spread; How Russia and China have a destabilizing and corrupt influence; And how they push boundaries. What once seemed foolish became possible, then plausible, and then suddenly went into the rearview mirror. Countries that should be on the road to prosperity risk instead becoming centers of permanent instability and exporting countries.

In March last year, as Chinese medical supplies and doctors arrived in Belgrade, the Serbian president kissed the Chinese flag. The Belgrade government praised the Chinese government throughout the epidemic, and in return received large quantities of Chinese vaccines and medical equipment. Russia is not far from Sputnik.

Over the past decade, China and Russia have systematically grown and deepened their influence on the Balkans. China’s investments fund highly polluting factories and provide video surveillance technology to local governments, while China is actively nurturing the next generation of emerging leaders in the region. Meanwhile, Russia has been acting as a spoiler for years, supporting a coup attempt in Montenegro and disinformation, propaganda, nationalists and demagogues obstructing North Macedonia. Both countries are lining up in the pockets of corrupt local politicians and worsening the lives of ordinary citizens.

Thirty years after the war broke out in the former Yugoslavia where I was born, the western Balkan countries should thrive. Like their eastern neighbors, they should have joined NATO and the EU and should have been equal partners in their families in European countries. That was the dream of our generation. to stop being despised as less Europeans, engulfed in so-called “ancient national hatred”; Poor Southern cousins ​​cannot imitate European values. Instead, we imagined that we could be helped to achieve safety and prosperity and live a better life through the EU.

Instead, progress is slowing across the region and instability is growing. Russian and Chinese influences are inspiring this process, and the EU and the West are doing little to stop it.

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, for example, secession and threats of violence are now common features of politics. Denial of genocide is rampant. And foreign politicians, from the Prime Minister of Montenegro to the Russian Foreign Minister, are openly undermining Bosnian sovereignty.

Russia is donating tanks to Serbia, with openly stated targets for expansionism in the region and at the same time threatening Bosnia-Herzegovina, which it will have to respond if the country considers joining NATO. Its stability and long-term security.

A recent non-paper proposing the peaceful dismantling of Bosnia-Herzegovina is known to have been written by the Slovenian government, and its refusal to intervene is believed to have led to nationalist ideas, wars, genocide, and genocide straight out of the darkest times of the 1990s. It has roots. (The tribunal’s decision to uphold the genocide conviction of the Bosnian-Serbian war commander Rat Komladi on Tuesday was a timely reminder of the horrors of the time.) It shows that little has been learned.

Unfortunately, the international community’s response was poor. EU accession could still be put on hold as a long-term antidote to separatism, but there is no significant progress towards EU enlargement. And there are no replacement plans.

Our collective response was insufficient even for the epidemic, a major problem of the moment. It will be easy to provide assistance to the people and countries on the doorstep of the EU, closely intertwined with the future of all European countries. It will be a powerful reminder of the power of the EU and the UK as partners and friends. But instead, the path between Russia and China became clearer.

You don’t have to. Through the coordinated vision and action of the EU and its allies, I have called on the UK government to become a strong and reliable partner. We can help local people get the Balkans back on the right track. We must put European values ​​of democracy, human rights and transparency first. We cannot win from an adversarial standpoint.

We need to push for reform and stronger democratic institutions. We must support civil society and tackle corruption. And above all, we must resolutely resist whenever and wherever dangerous ideas, border changes, denial of genocide, and national nationalism appear. We need to provide tangible benefits for progress and meaningful fines for backward steps.

Specifically, this means that a high-ranking representative from Bosnia-Herzegovina oversees the implementation of the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which brought peace to the country, including the use of so-called Bonn powers implemented to ensure the country’s development. part.

It also means using European sanctions mechanisms against those who seek to undermine the peace treaty and opposing the threat of withdrawal. That means maintaining financial, political, military and diplomatic engagement. This means thinking seriously about how to normalize NATO and EU accession plans.

There are many reasons to hope for the future of the Balkans. But effective strategies to counter the growing Russian and Chinese influence, the revival of nationalism and the growing risk of conflict are long gone. History shows that if we do not try this now from the perspective of our choosing, events will force our hands and require much more costly and complex interventions in the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos