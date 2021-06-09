Major job losses linked to COVID-19 point to other societal ills





The loss of jobs over the past year has been staggering across the country, 30 million in a matter of weeks, US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told reporters on Tuesday.

But for each of the past four months, 540,000 workers have returned.

Yet this recovery is proving to be a challenge, especially for some employers in the region, with the lack of daycare centers, low wages and housing constituting obstacles to the economic recovery that many are hoping for.

It’s difficult. Fortunately, I have a strong team that contributes to our commitment to survive the reopening, said Erin Riley, owner of Be Bubbly of Napa.

To be open for more hours and to offer vacations to current workers, it has to hire three or four more workers.

But the workers involved must also represent the right person.

I don’t want people here just for the money. I want people here because they want to be bubbly, she said, adding the hope that people will enter the workforce once extra unemployment benefits run out.

However, once extra unemployment benefits run out, people run the risk of not being able to afford child care and housing costs, all issues related to the federal government’s latest stimulus packages.

Walsh pointed out that the U.S. jobs plan, which has been linked to feuds between the Republican and Democratic parties as talks collapsed on Tuesday, is expected to create an additional 2 million housing units within the boundaries of the proposal. Beyond addressing the country’s lack of housing inventory, the main objective of the proposed plans is to expand jobs and improve infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

The U.S. labor chief also noted another major labor immobilization problem that elements of the U.S. bailout were hoping to help.

The plan adopted in March put $ 39 billion in coffers to invest in child care in the United States.

This problem is a top problem for most working families, according to Sarah Cush, a staffing expert at San Rafael, who advises clients at recruiting agency Robert Half.

Going through COVID and 2020, some people are realizing that there is more to life than money, Cush said, listing family, health and wellness, which is the mental well-being as priorities. In the Bay Area, it was about following the Joneses. But 2020 has forced us to stop and reassess.

The overhaul has resulted in the need for job satisfaction as a higher priority, even if it means something as restorative and standard as access to child care. Many parents were forced to stay at home with their children when schools closed and childcare became scarce.

The recruiting agency recently conducted surveys that show remote work is a high priority for the workforce with one in three employees willing to look for work elsewhere if they have to return to the office.

We need to find things that people love more than a salary. They want to feel connected and ask themselves: how can I make the world a better place? she said.

What will organizations do to attract employees? she asked rhetorically. They are looking for organizations that make these kinds of sacrifices.

Cush cited some employers sharing their plans to either integrate child care services into the workplace or offer resources or discounts for others.

It takes more than money to satisfy a worker these days.

I think people are looking for more than minimum wage jobs with benefits and a purpose, the basic support we all need to have a family and a home, said the executive director of the North Bay Labor Council, Jack Buckhorn. Our economy will rebound. We were already starting to see this with large companies offering more benefits and higher wages.

The place of residence of the workforce may explain the need for comparable wages to meet demand.

The median selling price in Sonoma County in June is $ 762,500 $ 152,000 more than four years ago at this time. Figures from Napa County have shown living here is also expensive, with the median selling price last month reaching $ 875,000, down from $ 650,000 that month four years ago. And affordability in Marin is even more difficult since the median selling price was $ 1.7 million in May. It has increased by $ 500,000 over the past four years.

Prospects are overbid and eager to see offers accepted.

Every (real agent) I know is working harder than ever, said Carol Lexa, Realtor for Compass Healdsburg, past president of the North Bay Association of Realtors. Its has driven affordability out of control.

If you are a young prospect of homeownership, the market is tightening as the older segment has amassed the wealth to make the Americas dream come true. The National Association of Realtors reported that 76% of home owners are owned by people over the age of 55. The average age of owners was 47 in 2019, but only 39 over ten years ago.

No one-size-fits-all solution will solve the multitude of problems associated with the complexity of a stable workforce.

It is a confusing problem in many ways. COVID has exposed long-term problems that we have seen in our economy, California Federation of Labor spokesman Steve Smith said, adding that even the higher Golden States minimum wage of $ 14 in the hour compared to the rest of the country does not cut it. The rate drops to $ 15 an hour in 2022.

We need the wages to go into the pockets of the workers. It will take longer for the economy to recover. We need people to get back to work, but companies need to step up and pay a living wage, he said. What we have is ineffective. Were talking about families who were barely successful before the pandemic. When the benefits run out, what will happen to all of these families?

