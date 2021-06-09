UK Tries Highly Protected Marine Area For Ocean Activists | fishing





The UK government has announced plans to strengthen wildlife and habitat protection by banning fishing and other damaging activities in some marine areas off the coast of England.

According to data released by the Guardian, more than 97% of UK Coastal Marine Reserves (MPAs) designed to protect habitat and biodiversity are dredging and bottom trawling. They have long been criticized by conservationists as ineffective paper parks.

A pilot plan for at least five highly protected marine areas (HPMA), announced by the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has been welcomed by the Wildlife Foundation as a historic move to restore degraded aquatic habitats and set new standards. For marine protection.

Other groups and conservationists said the proposal was moving in the right direction, but there was no official commitment and the government was not acting fast enough to meet its own goals to protect 30% of the oceans by 2030 or mitigate the climate crisis.

The Blue Marine Foundation said pilots now run the risk of criticizing MPA systems across the UK. Almost 40% of the territorial waters are protected by MPAs.

HPMA’s pilot plan was the case for a special site to be introduced with MPA in the UK in response to the government’s response to an independent Benyon review issued last year.

HPMA is defined as an area of ​​water that allows for the protection and restoration of marine ecosystems by prohibiting the use of extraction, destruction and sedimentation and allowing only intact levels of other activities to the extent permitted by international law. The selected venues are selected by Natural England and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee based on input from stakeholders. A formal consultation will be held next year.

Puffins on Lundy Island in the Bristol Strait, a marine sanctuary. Birds face competition for sand eel, a staple food in commercial boats that they catch for use as animal feed. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

Charles Clover of the Blue Marine Foundation welcomed a pilot plan that would show the full potential for the recovery of our oceans if the selected areas were large enough.

But this isn’t really that fast, Clover said, because they’ll be proposed next year, two years after Lord Benyons reviewed it.

Creating some highly protected areas risks impeding the implementation of existing networks, which is unfortunate. Most protected areas, including marine areas, allow harmful fishing methods such as trawling and dredging.

Jean-Luc Solandt, MPA Specialist at the Marine Conservation Society, said: To be ecologically meaningful, it must be abroad and inclusive. At scale, you’ll have carbon stocks, animals on the seabed, and more fish over time.

He urged the government to take action and enforce the money.

On World Oceans Day on Tuesday, Greenpeace Britain launched Operation Ocean Witness, a six-month operation to patrol the British coast. The group said the Sea Beaver will patrol the UK’s south coast protected areas and do what the government has so far failed to protect the UK’s marine protected areas from destructive fishing.

Conservation group Oceana announced this week that undersea trawlers have spent 68,000 hours fishing in a UK reserve specifically set up to protect the seabed in 2020.

A very rare short snout seahorse found off the coast of Devon. HPMA can restore degraded habitats and marine life. Photo: Russ Shears / National Marine Aquarium

Professor Callum Roberts, a marine conservationist at the University of Exeter and a panel member of the Benyon Review, said: We have to move much faster. The UK has a responsibility to protect 30% of its oceans by 2030, but unless the level of protection in these areas is high enough, it is of little value.

The question is whether you want to slow the progress down rather than speed it up. We said in the Benyon report that large areas must be protected at a high level if governments are to achieve their ambitions to mitigate climate change and protect biodiversity.

Greenpeace UK marine activist Chris Thorne said the plan is a small step in the right direction, but needs expansion.

Highly protected marine areas are essential to transforming existing networks of ruined marine protected areas where all forms of destructive fishing can still occur. They can restore habitats, revive fish populations, bring struggling coastal communities to life, and help us tackle climate emergencies.

