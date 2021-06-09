



UK airports are at risk of losing at least 2.6 billion over two years this summer under the current traffic light travel system as more travel and aviation leaders call for plans to be scrapped.

Compared to last summer’s travel aisle system, the Air Operators Association (AOA) said there are far fewer countries where British people can fly without the need to quarantine on their return.

Tourists, travel agencies and airline bosses have been outraged last week after the government removed Portugal, one big vacation destination on its “green list,” from its quarantine-free travel list.

According to the AOA, the current ‘green list’ includes countries that accounted for only 1.7% of total airport passengers in 2019.

However, when the travel aisle system went into full force last year, passenger numbers peaked at 22 percent of 2019 levels, AOA added.

This required additional financial support for the industry, including extending business rate easing through the end of the current tax year.

In January, the government began accepting applications for business fare discounts of up to 8 million for airports and baggage handling companies. These companies also have a wide range of business support measures available.



The agency’s chief executive, Karen Dee, said the absence of a “meaningful reopening” of travel would have “real consequences for 1.6 million jobs in the British aviation and tourism industry”.

Following EU and US examples as the government expands the green list in its next review, moves to faster and cheaper tests for returning travelers, and reduces restrictions on fully vaccinated passengers, not enabling meaningful air reopenings. For one, aviation is extremely difficult for the summer.

Airports have been hit since the pandemic began. If the government decides that it cannot resume more meaningful travel, it should be prepared to give significant financial rewards to airports and others in the aviation and tourism sectors. Because the airport is open for critical services, the support should include operational costs such as police, air traffic and CAA regulated costs and extend business rate relief in full by the end of the tax year.”

Her words resonated with the World Travel and Tourism Commission, which said the government should abandon the traffic light system and ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated.

UK travel traffic lights as of 08/06.

Bodies Chief Executive Officer Virginia Messina said: At the time, the government abandoned the devastating traffic light system.

Consumers, airlines, and the wider travel sector have been promised watchlists and notifications for three weeks of a green-to-amber transition rather than four days. It is very disruptive and expensive for both travel and tourism businesses and consumers. It simply didn’t work.

What we need now is a tight-knit government policy that allows people who have been completely stabbed to travel freely and not have to quarantine themselves when they return.

A DfT spokesperson said: We are aware of the difficult times faced by all transport sectors as a result of COVID-19, and this will help us protect the world, including around 7 billion in aid to the air transport sector. That’s why we’ve put together a support package that excels.

