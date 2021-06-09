



The UK government has opened a new walking coronavirus testing center in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

The test center at Springwell Neighborhood Hall (G72 0LL) is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in UK history. In Scotland, it consists of 8 drive-thru sites, 51 walk-through sites, 42 mobile devices, and the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab working 24 hours a day to process samples.

In Scotland, the UK government is providing all COVID testing and testing processing outside of the NHS.

PCR tests must be scheduled in advance at www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 119. People should only have a test appointment if they have coronavirus symptoms (high temperature, new, persistent cough, or loss). or altered to smell or taste) or if instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.

Lateral flow test kits can now be picked up without an appointment from most local visits or drive-thru testing sites starting at 3:30pm daily. Tests can also be ordered online or by phone by calling 119. For more information or to order a test kit online, visit: Coronavirus (COVID-19): Get tested in Scotland – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Health Minister Lord Bethell said:

To combat the coronavirus, we have built a key testing and tracking system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve this with new technologies and innovations so that everyone with symptoms can be tested.

New landing sites like this one make it easier to take your exams wherever you live If you have coronavirus symptoms, please schedule your exam today and follow the advice from NHS Test and Protect when contacted to help protect others and prevent the spread of the virus.

UK Scottish Government Minister Iain Stewart said:

The UK government continues to provide mass testing in Scotland, a program essential to our recovery from this pandemic. With the release of the UK government-funded vaccine, testing will help us manage the virus, slow its spread and protect our communities.

I would like to thank the public for continuing to do the right thing going forward, and if you have symptoms, you should get tested.

This new walk-through facility in Blantyre is the latest in an extensive network of test centers supporting people across the UK.

Simon Venn, Mitie’s Chief Government and Strategy Officer, said:

During the pandemic, our priority is to support the nation’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and help keep the country running. Testing is an important part of the UK strategy to combat the coronavirus and we are proud to support the UK Government with this important work. A big thank you to all the NHS staff, Mitie staff, and other frontline heroes at Blantyre for their tireless efforts to keep us all safe.

