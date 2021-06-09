BA and Ryanair Investigate Lock Refund Issue from UK Regulator | Competition and market authorities





British competition regulators are investigating whether British Airways and Ryanair have violated consumer law by failing to provide refunds to customers on flights they cannot legally board due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) said during the lockdown period, when non-essential travel is illegal for people residing in more than one part of the UK, both airlines offer customers vouchers or opportunities instead of refusing refunds. Rebook.

Regulators said they were concerned that the two companies could unfairly take customers out of their pockets when they violated consumer laws and failed to return their money to people.

The CMA’s investigation was only about flights that weren’t canceled when British Airways said it offered people vouchers or rebookings and Ryanair offered them the option to rebook.

Ryanair told CMA that after investigating certain cases, he reimbursed a small number of people.

The CMA has disclosed enforcement cases to both airlines and detailed their concerns.

This comes after the CMA launched an investigation into the airline sector in December 2020, after reports that consumers were denied refunds for flights they could not legally board.

As part of the investigation, CMA seeks to resolve customer issues with the company, which may include refunds or other types of remedies.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive Officer of CMA, said: I know airlines have had a hard time during the pandemic, but in order to comply with the law, people shouldn’t be unreasonably pocketed.

The customer has booked these flights in good faith and has been legally unable to board due to circumstances beyond his or her control. We believe these people should have got their money back.

The CMA does not have the power to impose fines on the company, but it can work with the company to relieve its customers and may even bring the company to court.

Ryanair said he approached the refund request on a case-by-case basis and paid the refund if it was justified.

The airline said: After June 2020, all customers can rebook their flights without paying a change fee, and millions of UK customers have taken advantage of this option.

A spokesperson for BA added that the airline handled more than 3 million refunds during the pandemic, criticizing government policies and travel regulations, adding: We continue to offer very flexible booking policies while operating significantly shortened itineraries due to government-imposed travel. Restrictions and we have always acted lawfully.

It’s surprising that the government is trying to further punish an industry that is kneeling after airlines have banned meaningful flights for more than a year. Every action taken against our industry will only destabilize the industry with potential consequences for jobs, business, connectivity and the UK economy.

Due to CMA’s investigation into vacation accommodations early in the pandemic, several companies that initially refused to refund customers whose stays were canceled during the spring 2020 closure and offered vouchers instead changed their refund policies.

