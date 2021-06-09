Australian Government Prepares to Step Out of UK Free Trade Agreement on Agricultural Access | Australian Foreign Policy





The Australian Trade Minister has signaled that Australian agricultural exporters are prepared to abandon a free trade agreement with the UK if they do not have sufficient access to the UK market.

Dan Tehan is speaking daily with UK opponent Liz Truss to arrive at an outline of the deal by early next week, but the UK’s agricultural sector is pushing the prospect of quickly granting tariffs waivers. For Australian red meat.

The two sides hope to reach an agreement in principle until Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets Boris Johnson in London next Tuesday.

Morrison will attend the first G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, and one of four non-G7 leaders invited to a gathering of wealthy developed countries is expected to focus on Covid recovery, climate crisis and security.

Tehan said on Wednesday that he still hopes to reach an agreement in six days, but there are still unresolved issues he wants to address.

He spoke with Truss for about 90 minutes on Tuesday night, and the pair were due to make another call on Wednesday night, but publicly stated that the deal should not be taken for granted.

Tehan said in an interview with Sky News Australia that he’s confident we’ll get there, but obviously won’t sign an eventual agreement unless it’s in our national interest.

Tehan wants Australia to give British consumers a choice to access more beef, more lamb, and he knows that British consumers want access to our beef and more lamb.

So it was to make our produce more accessible to the UK market.

Tehan said the process of opening up Australia’s economy has made Australian farmers much more competitive and globally focused, hinting that the UK agricultural sector has nothing to fear about the deal.

Additional comments were sought from Tehan.

Observers desperately believe the UK will sign its first free trade deal since Brexit, while Australia, which has signed various FTAs ​​in the past decade, is in no hurry.

Previously, the UK could rely on expert negotiators from the European Union to handle detailed negotiations on a proposed FTA on behalf of the entire bloc.

The negotiations were characterized by several unorthodox tactics, which Truss’ allies told a newspaper last April that Tehan was inexperienced and that the British trade minister planned to have him sit in the Locarno Room. [in the Foreign Office] You will have to deal with her directly for 9 hours sitting in an uncomfortable chair.

Britain’s High Commissioner for High Commissioner Vicky Tredel said last week she wanted to manage expectations about a free trade deal with Australia, despite the fact that the two sides are progressing negotiations at a record pace.

At a briefing that included Guardian Australia, Tredel said both sides are working hard to reach an agreement in principle, but this sets out a framework we want to achieve and will not be implemented until next year.

Asked about concerns raised by Britain’s agricultural sector, Tredel said the Australian government has included tariff-free access to agricultural exports as a priority for the deal, an ongoing negotiation on how it could be phased out.

She said she has work to do with the UK’s agricultural sector. Because selling them the end of this opportunity is two-way.

Morrison leaves Australia late Wednesday to attend the G7. The theme of this year’s UK-hosted G7 summit is to build a better environment from coronavirus and create a greener and more prosperous future.

Johnson has invited Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guest countries.

Before traveling to Cornwall, Morrison first visits Singapore to discuss regional security issues and potential travel bubbles between the two countries.

After the G7, Morrison will go to London for two days with Johnson, then to Paris for trade and defense talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

