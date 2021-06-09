Ban on halogen and fluorescent light bulbs in UK homes





The move will reduce carbon emissions by 1.26 million tonnes per year (Shutterstock).

Halogen and fluorescent light bulbs are banned from the transition to green alternatives under government climate plans.

The action will reduce carbon emissions by 1.26 million tonnes per year, which is part of stricter energy efficiency rules that will help save 75 consumers per year, the business unit said.

Sales of high energy halogen bulbs began to be phased out in the UK in 2018 following EU-wide regulations.

Now, retailers will no longer be able to sell most of the remaining halogen bulbs, such as kitchen spotlights, starting September 2021.

This will help continue the transition to low-energy LED bulbs, which already account for about two-thirds of lighting sold in the UK, with LEDs expected to account for 85% of all bulbs sold by 2030.

LED lights last five times longer than conventional halogen bulbs and produce the same amount of light but use up to 80% less power.

Change energy label

Changes are being introduced to the energy labels consumers see on light bulb packaging to help people choose the most efficient light bulbs. A+, A++, and A+++ ratings are given up and only the most efficient bulbs are given an A, giving an efficiency rating between AGs. evaluation.

The bill would also include a move to phase out high-energy fluorescent light bulbs, such as the strip lights commonly found in offices, to end sales in September 2023.

Officials said LED bulbs could be incorporated into fluorescent fixtures as a more energy-efficient alternative.

The new rules will also halt 1.26 million tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to removing more than half a million cars from UK roads, the business unit said.

It is part of a package of actions that will save consumers money and include product repairs, new energy labels and high-efficiency standards for white goods, TVs and other appliances.

This will be of great help on the UK’s journey towards decarbonization.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: Permanently abolishing old, inefficient halogen bulbs will allow us to move faster to longer-lasting LED bulbs. This means less waste and a brighter, cleaner future for the UK.

By allowing electrical appliances to use less energy while still maintaining performance, they have helped save households’ bills and combat climate change.

Stephen Rouatt, CEO of Signify UK, which owns Philips Lighting, said: The much broader use of energy-efficient LED equivalents for halogen and fluorescent lighting could significantly help the UK on its journey towards decarbonization, as well as reduce annual electricity use. bills for consumers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos