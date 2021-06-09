Baillie Gifford UK Growth up to 10% private exposure





The trust, managed by Iain McCombie and Milena Mileva, informed investors this morning (June 9) that it was seeking approval from AGM on August 5 to leverage Baillie Gifford’s private sector expertise.

According to the trust board, Baillie Gifford has assessed and invested in around 180 UK private companies over the past two years, two of which have since gone public and one has been the subject of acquisitions.

The Board of Directors told investors, “The valuation of private companies alongside publicly traded companies naturally aligns and scales with both the manager’s investment philosophy and processes, and increases the opportunity to generate positive returns for shareholders.

Under the proposal, Baillie Gifford UK Growth could invest up to 10% of its total assets in private companies as measured at the time of the initial investment, while all private investments would require a market value of around £500m.

Unlisted investments “should offer something that was not accessible in the public space at the time,” the board said.

As management explained their position, “there is a trend in the UK and more globally for private companies to remain private for longer than in the past.

“The investment trust’s permanent capital structure makes it an ideal vehicle for us to own such businesses.

“Boards and portfolio managers have been evaluating this area for some time, and in the process they have been able to leverage the expertise and experience of Baillie Gifford, especially the private enterprise team.”

However, managers cautioned that the proposal was about “simply expanding the universe” and that “we have no obligation to use these powers unless a strong individual opportunity is presented, and we have no strong aspirations.”

“We also have no intention of changing the type of business we currently want to invest in if our shareholders approve this offer, which means we will not invest in small, early-stage, venture capital-style businesses,” they added.

Baillie Gifford Drops Morgan Stanley from #1 in FundCalibre Index

Baillie Gifford UK Growth returned 37.7% and 53.7% in NAV and stock price total returns from month 12 to April 30, respectively, compared to the 25.9% return on the FTSE All-Share Index.

The performance was driven by several names, including online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch, construction equipment rental company Ashtead, and ventilation products supplier Volution Group.

Two new positions were launched during the company’s fiscal year with an annual turnover rate of 3%. Insurers Lancashire Holdings and Experian. Meanwhile, Trust left Rolls-Royce and Mitchells & Butlers.

This year’s net earnings are 2.88p per share from 3.75p a year earlier, with a final dividend of 2.42p per share recommended through a single payout.

Commenting on the outlook for the portfolio, management said that most UK companies “appeared to have responded well to the immediate problems created as a result of COVID-19 and the long-term impact is unknown”, Brexit said. Despite the cloudiness, there was little noticeable economic impact.”

However, companies face ongoing challenges that are very difficult and have to adapt to a different trading environment compared to what they faced in early 2020.

“Despite this, boards and managers continue to believe that outstanding UK growth companies can leverage their competitiveness in the long term and take advantage of opportunities posed by severe economic disruption.

“As a selective stock selector, managers are well positioned to invest in growth companies that will reward long-term investors in patients at the right time.”

