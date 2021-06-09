Big leap in UK coronavirus cases as fears of third wave grow





The UK recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since February this year as fears of a third wave grow.

The four UK countries recorded a total of 7,540 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, an increase of 74% from a week ago.

This UK figure shows Wales recorded 223 new cases on Wednesday, the most in 24 hours since mid-March and 201 more than Tuesday.

Scotland has reported 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest number since 17 February. Northern Ireland has reported 105 additional cases.

The rise means the UK’s infection rate stood at 49.2 cases per 100,000 last week. According to the UK government’s coronavirus.data.gov.uk website, Scotland had the highest infection rate in the UK at 93.4, followed by the UK at 47.7, Northern Ireland at 26.2 and Wales at 13.7.

Although infection rates are rising significantly in all four countries in the UK, cases are much lower in Wales. Hospitalizations due to Covid are not yet in Wales, but are also starting to increase in the UK. See what we know so far here.

Six Covid deaths were reported today in the UK, 5 in the UK and 1 in Scotland.

Today’s figures show that new modeling data submitted to the government by Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, UK, where modeling in the UK was shut down in March 2020 suggests a “substantial third wave” risk of COVID-19 infection said to do. England.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Professor Ferguson said the data collected by SPI-M, a subgroup of the Science for Emergencies (Sage) Scientific Advisory Group (Sage), may not be as severe as the second wave in January. It suggests, it depends on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said: “Basically (the modeling) is saying that there is a real third wave risk, but (but) we can’t decide on that magnitude. It could be significantly lower than the second wave and of the same magnitude.

“It will critically depend on how effectively the vaccine is still protecting people from hospitalizations and deaths from the delta (India) strain and a few other unknown strains.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will soon decide whether the UK can proceed with a full reopening on June 21.

When asked if delaying the roadmap date would work, Professor Ferguson said, “Yes, because more people can get a second dose.”

He said that the efficacy of the second dose against the strain first identified in India was higher than after the first dose.

Delays are also protecting people and “influencing the transmission, giving people more weeks to get vaccinated,” he said.

