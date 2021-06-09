US to send 500 million Pfizer vaccines to 100 nations over next year





The White House has reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech to deliver 500 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to around 100 countries over the next year, a pact that President Biden plans to announce as early as Thursday, according to several people. familiar with the plan.

Under intense pressure to do more to tackle the global vaccine shortage and immunization disparities between rich and poor countries, the president hinted at the plan on Wednesday morning, when asked if he had a strategy for vaccination for the world.

I have one, and I will announce it, Biden said, shortly before boarding Air Force One on his first overseas trip as president. He first traveled to Cornwall, England, to meet with the leaders of the Group of 7 Nations.

People familiar with the deal said the United States would pay for the doses at a not-for-profit price. The first 200 million doses would be distributed this year, and 300 million would be distributed by the middle of next year, they said. Albert Bourla, chief executive of Pfizer, is expected to appear with the chairman when Mr Biden makes his announcement.

The United States has already contracted to purchase 300 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires two injections. The new deal is separate from those contracts, according to a person close to it, bringing to 800 million the total number of doses the United States has agreed to buy from companies so far.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey D. Zients, whom Biden has charged with global immunization, said in a statement Wednesday that the president will use the momentum of the U.S. immunization campaign to rally the democracies around the world solving this problem. global crisis, America leading the way in creating the vaccine arsenal that will be essential in our global fight against Covid-19.

The 500 million doses, which will all be produced in the United States, are still a long way from the 11 billion doses that the World Health Organization estimates necessary to immunize the world, but far exceed what the United States has pledged. to share so far. . Other countries have pleaded with the United States to give up some of its plentiful supply of vaccines.

Last week, Biden said the United States would distribute 25 million doses this month to countries in the Caribbean and Latin America; South and Southeast Asia; Africa; and the Palestinian territories, Gaza and the West Bank.

These doses are the first of 80 million Mr. Biden has pledged to send overseas by the end of June; three-quarters of them will be distributed by the international vaccine effort known as Covax. The rest will be used to deal with pressing and urgent crises in places like India, the West Bank and Gaza, administration officials said.

But activists have insisted the effort is far from enough. They call on the Biden administration and leaders in other developed countries to move beyond sharing excess doses by crafting a plan to speed up overseas manufacturing and pushing vaccine makers to transfer their technology to other countries. other countries.

Mr Biden has already pledged to support a waiver of an international intellectual property agreement, which would require vaccine makers to share their technology. But European leaders are still blocking the proposed waiver, and pharmaceutical companies are strongly against it. The World Trade Organization’s Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights is meeting this week to consider the waiver.

The truth is, world leaders have been kicking the road for months to the point where they are running out of steam, said Edwin Ikhouria, executive director for Africa of the ONE campaign, a non-profit organization. profit aimed at eradicating poverty in the world. statement Wednesday.

Now is the time to do whatever it takes to beat the virus everywhere, he said, starting by immediately sharing their excess doses, fully funding the global initiatives put in place to distribute the Covid vaccines, and by proposing an economically viable strategy to distribute them to countries in need.

Mr Bidens’ announcement comes after the United States vaccinated at least part of 52% of its population. But as the pace of vaccination has dropped sharply since mid-April, the Biden administration has pursued a strategy of greater accessibility and incentives to reach Americans who have not yet been vaccinated.

Despite these efforts, there are unused doses of vaccine that could be wasted. Once thawed, doses have a limited shelf life and millions could start to expire within two weeks, according to federal officials.

Providing equitable access to vaccines has become one of the most difficult challenges to overcome in bringing the pandemic under control. Richest countries and private entities have pledged tens of millions of vaccine doses and billions of dollars to consolidate global supplies, but the disparity in vaccine allocations so far has been blatant.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, warned earlier this week that the world is facing a two-way pandemic, in which countries where vaccines are scarce will struggle with cases virus even as the best-supplied countries return to normal.

These low-income countries will largely depend on richer countries until vaccines can be distributed and produced on a more equitable basis, he said.

