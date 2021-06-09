Mission Automotive: Leveraging military talent in the UK automotive industry





Launched in 2019, it is powered by Mission Motorsport, a Forces Motorsport Charity, in partnership with the Royal Foundation and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), backed by the Department of Defense.

Since its launch, the Mission Automotive Initiative has paved the way for friendly military engagement within the automotive industry. Collaboration that fosters mutually beneficial relationships between industry leaders and Defense is the lifeblood of the initiative. Partner structures including SMMT, MOD and Royal Foundation are critical to Mission Automotive goals.

Helping businesses leverage the expertise and support of industry bodies

To take advantage of support from fellow organizations

To acquire and retain mission-critical skills and extraordinary people in a second job after leaving the military

Advocacy for industry-leading organizations

The Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), recently signed by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, highlights the positive impact veterans and retirees have on the industry. This pledge demonstrates SMMT’s commitment to promoting best practices, fostering a culture and spirit of inclusiveness, and creating a commercial case for automakers to join the Covenant and make informed pledges that reflect their values.

Mission Motorsport CEO James Cameron said:

The Armed Forces Code is a promise that ensures that people who have served in the Armed Forces and their families are not disadvantaged for their service to the country. Retirees and veterans are national resources, and SMMT has been innovative to enable its members to share best practices, support each other and tap into human potential. By helping create a commercial case for businesses, engagement and advocacy through SMMT’s Mission Automotive initiative is encouraging its members as well as other industry groups to follow, and it should be celebrated.

Mission Automotive is committed to facilitating career pathways. Through partnerships with Defense Relationship Management and Career Transition Partnership (MODS official military resettlement provider), Mission Automotive works with employers to attract and retain retiree talent and maintain access to the UK’s highly skilled veteran community. Foster new behavior. Their family is sometimes overlooked.

After serving as an aircraft baller in the Royal Air Force for five years, Jo Parker left the army. Joe, who took on various roles, found it difficult to settle down and lacked job satisfaction. Jo, who signed on to Mission Motorsport, was introduced to the Mission Automotive initiative and enrolled in Toyota GBs’ first Armed Forces Engagement Program, developed with help from Mission Automotive and Jaguar Land Rover. He completed his Toyota Level 2 Technicians course at the Toyota Academy in Burnstanton, Derbyshire, securing full-time employment at a dealership in his hometown of Birmingham.

Regarding the initiative, Jo said: Being part of the Mission Automotive initiative has changed my life. I am currently in a secure full-time position with an employer that recognizes the talent a former employee can bring to the team.

Combining her passion for cars and capable of starting a new and successful career path, Jo was promoted to Workshop Foreman within four months of starting her new role, where she currently manages dealership workshops, a small team of technicians and joins senior management.

Industry leader setting the gold standard

Through Mission Automotives’ advocacy of AFC and MOD Employer Recognition Schemes, this initiative has supported the growth of industry leaders, mentoring other organizations on the benefits of signing military contracts and partnering with Defense. Jaguar Land Rover was awarded the 2015 Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for signing the Armed Forces Covenant in April 2014 and establishing an active Armed Forces Engagement Program. Since October 2014, they have employed more than 1,000 veterans and retirees worldwide, including more than 40 wounded. There are over 50 in the UK retailer network. JLR is proud to be the presentation partner of the Invictus Games since their first match in London in 2014.

In November 2019, Jaguar Land Rover launched the Armed Forces Community Network, bringing together veterans, reservists, military spouses and partners, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and military parents previously employed by the company within the UK. During the Covid-19 pandemic, JLR supported five reserve personnel mobilized as part of Op RESCRIPT and MOD supported the fight against Covid-19 in the UK. In July 2020, the company successfully revalidated its ERS Gold Award and in February 2021 newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollor and Managing Director HR Dave Williams re-signed Armed Forces Covenant, reaffirming JLR’s commitment with an updated pledge. reconfirmed.

Jaguar Land Rover continues to play a leading role in advocating the Armed Forces Covenant within the UK as a founding member of the Mission Automotive Initiative and a full member of the ERS Gold Award Association at the local and national level.

path to success

Despite the global pandemic in just two years, the Mission Automotive initiative has grown and diversified. By listening to the needs of businesses, this initiative worked with more than 80 companies of all sizes in its first two years to help retirees, veterans and their families recognize the benefits they can bring to their businesses. Foster positive new behaviors and help employers navigate the domains of culture, spirit, brand and HR. Businesses are discovering new talent, coordinating Armed Forces Covenant signatures, and supporting those entering the Employment Recognition Scheme. The Mission Automotive initiative is helping the industry create new pathways of support and bringing automobiles to retirees, veterans and family members.

next stage

For the UK automotive industry, now is the time to find talent to provide this service. As the UK automotive industry looks to the future, it is more important than ever for companies in the sector to recognize the transferable skills of former military personnel.

Learn more about the Mission Automotive initiative today.

Becoming a Force-Friendly Organization

Take the first step towards becoming a military-friendly organization by signing Armed Forces Covenant today.

Support and Guidance: Start your journey in the MOD Employer Awareness Scheme.

Defense Relations Management helps employers recruit and retain members of the military so that businesses can access the transferable skills that military personnel bring to the workplace. Our relationship management team can provide guidance and support as you begin your journey to the MOD Employer Recognition Scheme.

Become a CTP’s preferred supplier and join the thousands of other employers already benefiting from access to a growing pool of ex-employees.

