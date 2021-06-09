US Bank Updates Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard





US Bank has updated a business credit card to help business owners get more out of their business expenses, as well as the opportunity to earn a $ 500 sign-up bonus, all with no annual fee.

US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard allows cardholders to earn up to 3% cash back on net purchases at qualifying gas stations, office supply stores and cellphones / service providers .

And, if you spend $ 3,000 in the first 90 days of opening your account, you can get $ 500 back in cash in your business wallet.

This update follows the recent introduction by US Bank of a new consumer rewards credit card, the US Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card. But for business owners, the US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is a way to maximize how often you refill your gas tank during commutes and business trips, and it rewards you every time. once you stock up on office supplies. There is no limit on the total rewards you can earn and your rewards never expire.

For business owners who are considering making a business purchase or need to pay off other credit card debt, the card offers an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. billing cycles (after, 13.99% to 22.99% variable APR).

Here’s a full rundown of what to expect from US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard cardholders.

Rewards program

Members of the US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard can earn rewards for spending in the following categories:

Up to 3% cash back on qualifying net purchases from gas stations, office supply stores and cellphones / service providers 1% back on all other qualifying net purchases

US Bank provides a handy rewards calculator on their website where you can see how quickly your cash back is adding up using your estimated spending in the categories above.

Benefits for cardholders

Beyond its $ 500 welcome bonus, cash back program, and no annual fee, the US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard also offers the benefits below:

25% Annual Bonus: Get 25% of your previous year’s cash rewards, up to $ 250, on the anniversary of your account opening Contactless Credit Card – just press your card for safe and fast payments Mobile phone protection: up to $ 1,000 reimbursement per year (maximum $ 800 per claim, two claims per year) if your mobile phone is stolen or damaged. Dedicated customer service: They are available 24/7 for your working hours, 24/7 Security features: They include fraud-free liability, chip technology and 24/7 fraud / 7. monitoringSpending Tracker: access to a free online tool to instantly track your business expenses

As a US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard holder, you can also count on the benefits of the World Elite Mastercard. Take advantage of perks like Fandango Credit for digital movie rentals and movie ticket purchases, as well as free 24/7 World Elite concierge service to help you plan your vacation, book tickets. dinners and buying gifts. Cardholders also have access to Mastercard’s travel and lifestyle services to organize their travel and receive a set of benefits, amenities, upgrades and premium travel offers for hotels, resorts and hotels. air travel, tours, cruises, car rentals and more.

The US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is one of three products in the US Bank business credit card line.

US Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard

On the secure site of US Bank

Awards

Get up to 3% cash back on qualifying net purchases from gas stations, office supply stores and cell phones / service providers; 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases

Welcome bonus

Earn $ 500 in cash back after spending $ 3,000 in the first 90 days of opening your account

Annual feeIntro APR

0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles

Regular APR

13.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fees

Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $ 5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

2% in US dollars; 3% in foreign currency

Credit needed

