COVID-19: UK Daily Cases Highest in Months, as PM Says June 21 containment decision will depend on vaccine release data | UK News





The prime minister said the effectiveness of the vaccine launch will determine whether the lockdown can proceed on 21 June, as the UK has reported the highest number of daily COVID cases in four months.

Another 7,540 coronavirus infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the most since February 26.

“Everyone can see it very clearly,” said Boris Johnson. “The cases are increasing, and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas.”

Referring to the so-called “Freedom Day” on June 21, he said that governments should evaluate whether a vaccine launch “built sufficient protection for the population to take it to the next level.”

“That’s what we’re going to look at and it’s being debated in any way, but we’re driven by the data and we’ll look at it and set it up on Monday.”

The government’s daily data reported six additional COVID-related deaths.

That compares with the 6,048 cases announced yesterday, with 13 deaths, and this time last week with 4,330 cases and 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, government data showed that 136,802 people got their first vaccine on Tuesday and 313,482 got their second shot.

The number of fully vaccinated people currently stands at 28,540,844, while 40,710,319 have received at least one jab.

The NHS said more than a million vaccine slots were booked on Tuesday after more than 25 people qualified for the jab.

According to the UK Statistical Office, it is currently believed that around 8 in 10 people in the UK have coronavirus antibodies.

As the more contagious delta (Indian) strain spread, the number of people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 rose by about 10% last week.

On May 31, there were 921 cases, but on June 7, it increased to 1,024.

About 154 people have mechanical ventilation to help them breathe.

However, the number of hospitals is far less than the second peak in mid-January, when it broke 39,000.

Image: Mobile Immunization Center outside Bolton City Hall

At the same time, the average daily number of cases also reached about 60,000.

The link between rising cases and hospitalizations and deaths will be an important consideration for ministers deciding whether to drop most restrictions remaining on June 21.

As more sectors take more action to identify cases of delta variants, a leading scientist has warned of a “substantial third wave” risk in the UK.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Burnham: Manchester ‘need’ jab surge

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modeling was key to the first containment, said his assessment was based on new data submitted to the government.

But he also said the third wave may not be as severe as the previous surge in winter.

On Wednesday, he said: “Basically (the modeling) says there is a real third wave risk, but (but) we can’t decide on that magnitude. It could be significantly lower than the second wave. The same magnitude. can be

“It will critically depend on how effectively the vaccine is still protecting people from hospitalizations and deaths from the delta (India) strain and a few other unknown strains.”

This data was collected by SPI-M, a subgroup of the government advisory body SAGE.

