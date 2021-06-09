US Drops Trump’s TikTok Order, Schedules Own Review





WASHINGTON The White House has abandoned Trump-era executive orders that tried to ban popular TikTok and WeChat apps and will conduct its own review to identify national security risks with China-related software applications, said Wednesday officials.

A new executive order directs the Commerce Department to undertake what officials describe as evidence-based analysis of transactions involving apps that are manufactured, supplied or controlled by China. Officials are particularly concerned about apps that collect users’ personal data or have links to Chinese military or intelligence activities.

The department will also make recommendations on how to further protect Americans’ genetic and personal health information, and address the risks of certain software applications connected to China or other adversaries, senior administration officials say. .

TikTok declined to comment on Wednesday. WeChat did not respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration’s decision reflects ongoing concern that Americans’ personal data could be exposed by popular apps linked to China, a main economic and political rival to the United States. Both the White House and Congress have taken steps to respond to Beijing’s technological advancements. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill to boost US semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technologies in the face of growing international competition.

Courts have blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to ban TikTok and WeChat, but a national security review of TikTok by a government group called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, is underway. CFIUS had set deadlines for TikTok to divest its business in the United States, but such a sale never took place.

Last year, the Trump administration negotiated a deal that would have allowed U.S. companies Oracle and Walmart to take a significant stake in the Chinese-owned app for national security reasons. Oracle did not return a request for comment on Wednesday.

But courts blocked attempts to ban Trump’s White House TikTok and WeChat, which began in the summer of 2020, and the presidential election quickly overshadowed the fight.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration rebuffed President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok and WeChat as it examined national security threats posed by Chinese tech companies.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals for the United States stayed a case challenging Trumps TikTok’s assignment order.

OBrien reported from Providence, Rhode Island and Arbel from New York.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos