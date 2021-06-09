Joe Biden Arrives in UK for G7 Summit in Cornwall – First Official Overseas Visit as US President | UK News





Joe Biden arrived in the UK via Air Force One ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

His plane landed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Wednesday evening, starting his first overseas trip as President of the United States.

Many US Air Force personnel and their families were waiting for him in the hangar, where he spoke to them.

Image: Biden’s first stop in England was at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Image: Biden spoke with US Air Force personnel at the base and their families.

“At every point, we will make it clear that the United States is back and that the world’s democracies stand together to solve some of the toughest challenges and most important to our future,” he said.

Britain and the United States, as founding members of NATO, are part of “the most powerful military and political alliance in world history,” he said.

“Now we must modernize our alliance, invest in critical infrastructure, cyber capabilities, and protect us from all the threats we have faced in the last decade and the new challenges we will face.”

After working at Mildenhall, Biden flew to Newquay before traveling to Tregenna Castle in Carbis Bay.

He will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday before the G7 starts at Carbis Bay on Friday.

Image: Mr. Biden told the military that democracy ‘stands together’.

After a summit that also included leaders from Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met the Queen at Windsor Castle before the president met Belgium’s NATO leaders, followed by Vladimir Putin Russia in Switzerland. You will meet the president. .

Speaking of his meeting with Putin, Biden said the US would respond “in a powerful and meaningful way” if Russia were to engage in detrimental activities rather than seeking conflict.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

‘I’ll tell Putin what I want’

Mr Johnson said he wants to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and urge other leaders to do more immunizations for the rest of the world, but the growing Brexit trade fever and its impact on the Northern Ireland peace process will also emerge. .

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has warned that the president has “very deep” concerns about the matter, adding that the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol is “important” to ensure that the Good Friday agreement is protected.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

What is the G7?

While Biden crossed the Atlantic, his press assistants Jen Psaki and Sullivan told reporters there were other things on Biden’s agenda.

• Increase Vaccine Supply—The United States announced on Wednesday evening that it would donate 500 million COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries.

• Following a discussion of possible exemptions from intellectual property laws that would allow the world to produce more vaccines, Sullivan said he expects a “convergence” on the issue, not a debate.

• Sullivan said it is “the right thing to do” to vaccinate poorer countries sooner and it’s smart in terms of preventing new strains of the virus. Mr. Biden also wants to show that democracy can lead the fight.

• Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland to discuss the rise in ransomware attacks from Russian hackers.

• The Syrian conflict will be discussed, as are concerns about Russia’s new nuclear system.

• Mr Biden and Mr Johnson are expected to refresh the Atlantic Charter. The charter was first published in the United States and Great Britain in 1941, setting out a vision for the post-war world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos