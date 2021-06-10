Sussexes call claims broadcast by BBC over Lilibet name ‘defamation’





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the BBC of defaming the BBC after claiming that the couple did not ask the Queen to name their daughter Lil Rivett.

As the war at Buckingham Palace and the briefing between Harry and Meghan escalated to an unusually large extent, the couple directed their lawyers to tell the media that the BBC’s story was “false and defamatory.”

Shortly after 8 a.m. in California, at 1 a.m., two live media organizations sent a letter from Sussexes’ London lawyers warning them not to repeat the allegations.

Read how the BBC and Sussexes have different accounts of the case.

Biden warns PM not to ‘threat’ the NI peace process

The EU’s patience with Britain is “wearing very, very thin clothes” today, as it heralds the threat of legal action and other reprisals. A three-hour meeting in London this morning to settle the post-Brexit trade turmoil between the UK and Northern Ireland ended in a stalemate as both sides expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress. Brexit Minister Frost attacked the EU’s “extremely pure” approach when European Commission Vice President Maros Sekovich threatened to take legal action.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is set to land in the UK this evening ahead of the G7 summit. He would warn Boris Johnson not to “threat” the peace process in Northern Ireland, and his national security advice would put the president on the side of Brussels aboard Air Force One. Biden also warned China and Russia when leaving Washington. Here are five things the president will do to prepare for the G7 summit.

Slim Jung-eun: North Korean leader’s ‘weight loss’

New images suggesting that Kim Jong-un has recently lost weight has sparked new speculation about the health of the dictatorial leader who is steadfastly defending a nuclear-capable North Korea. The taller Kim has long sparked debates over a chronic disease that could undermine his leadership, in state media videos and photos released this week, showing his slimmer figure. Watch a video showing his signature dark buttoned suit is looser than usual.

Summary: Coronavirus Evening Briefing

Covid antibody | Eight in 10 adults in most of the UK are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies while they are still vaccinated, new figures show. Read on to learn more about our estimates of the level of protection in each country.

Also in the news: Another headline of the day Worldwide: Photo of the man who slapped Macron

French police are said to have found a copy of Hitler’s infamous book Mein Kampf and a weapon when they searched the homes of two men arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was beaten in the face on Tuesday. According to social media posts, the slapper has been identified as Damien Tarrell, 28, a fan of medieval history, and has links to the royalist far-right who teaches European martial arts.

Wednesday big read

Paul Gascoigne’s Euro 96: Joy, Despair and the Dentist’s Chair

