COP26 Launches Environmental Education Pack for UK Schools and Students





UK school prime minister to promote environment to students ahead of COP26 climate meeting in November visits schools in Cornwall as part of launch of school education packs to encourage student climate leaders to move forward as inspiration to others

Schools across the UK are being encouraged to start a climate change conversation with their students ahead of the UK hosting the world climate summit COP26 later this year with the release of the Together for Our Planet Schools Pack today (Thursday, 10th June).

Hosted on the COP26 website and sent to UK schools, this pack encourages students to engage in climate action, encourage conversations about tackling climate change, and is designed to help students learn more about the COP26 summit in Glasgow this year. It includes resources created by people like WWF and TED Talks to support schools, and guides to running green assemblies with ideas like School Walk Week.

Ahead of the G7 Leaders Summit, the Prime Minister will visit a school in Cornwall today to see what the schools and students are already doing to protect the environment and learn about the fight against climate change.

As part of the package, there will also be content focused on identifying the UK’s future student climate leaders, notable young people who are already contributing to climate action in multiple ways, including recycling, eating seasonal food and walking to school. The actions taken by schools and students across the country will inspire others to follow their lead.

With the pack’s release, COP26 Chairman-Designated Alok Sharma said:

The role of young people in tackling climate change, one of the biggest challenges of our generation, will be important.

We are excited to see this ready-to-use school pack launched today across the UK, allowing students to bring discussion and discussion of the environment directly in the classroom.

It will be interesting to see young people getting involved in this pressing issue ahead of COP26.

Education Minister Gavin Williamson said:

Whenever I visit schools across the country, I’ve always been impressed by how involved young people are in environmental issues. Combating climate change requires individual and collective action from each of us, and this pack helps schools promote both.

I want to see how school climate leaders bring passion, creativity and intelligence to help us secure a sustainable future.

WWF-UK Training Manager Matt Larsen-Daw said:

We are excited to be a part of today’s Together For Our Planet Schools Pack launch and to be a part of its development.

Youth have the greatest stake in the outcome of the UN COP in November, and it is important to inform and engage young people as this pivotal milestone in the fight against climate change takes place here in the UK.

This pack can help educators make COP and the problems it seeks to solve a reality for students and the entire school community.

Matt Hipperson, Senior Teacher at St Lukes CEVA Elementary School, said:

Climate change is perhaps the most important issue of our time. It is destroying the opportunities for large areas of our planet to live prosperously and sustainably.

The most important resource in the fight against the impacts of climate change is young people with the courage to make the changes needed to give the world hope for a sustainable future.

These resources will help our children access reliable information, organize their thoughts, and work towards solutions the planet demands.

Note to editors

The UK will host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow on 12 November 2021.

The COP26 summit will bring the parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UK is committed to promoting climate action ahead of COP26 by working with all countries and joining forces with civil society, businesses and people at the forefront of climate change.

Specifically, the Schools Pack includes the Green Assembly Guide to help teachers run assemblies that inform children about climate change and provide positive climate action ideas. Additional assets available for download include social media descriptors on COP26 and climate change/action, available Zoom backgrounds, social media templates and GIFs to help celebrate COP26 and young climate leaders.

This pack will be distributed through the Ministry of Education school database, Teachers Bulletin, and the Devolved Administration network to reach as many students as possible. You can also download it from the COP26 website.

The pack can be accessed here.

