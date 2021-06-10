Former directors of a major property management company plead guilty to defrauding the US Air Force | Takeover bid





Arizona man and Texas woman pleaded guilty to major fraud against the United States and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, respectively, for their role in a scheme to defraud the US Air Force under rental contracts for military housing privatized between 2013 and 2016.

Rick Cunefare, 61, of Glendale, Ariz., And Stacy M. Cabrera, 47, of Converse, Texas, pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme. Cunefare was a regional manager for Company 1. He directly supervised Community Managers at Company 1 who were responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations in military housing communities at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB), Travis AFB, Vandenberg AFB, Tinker AFB, and Fairchild AFB. He was responsible for reviewing and approving quarterly maintenance reports and ensuring that quarterly maintenance report data was submitted to the Air Force with performance incentive request letters.

According to court documents, Company 1 operated housing communities established under the Military Privatized Housing Initiative (MHPI) at Lackland AFB, Travis AFB, Vandenberg AFB, Tinker AFB, Fairchild AFB and other military installations American. The MHPI was a program designed to attract private sector funding, expertise and innovation to provide needed housing for military personnel, their families and other dependents more quickly and efficiently than would be possible. traditional military construction processes. Company 1’s income from managing these communities was based, in part, on meeting the performance maintenance objectives set out in Company 1’s contracts with the US Air Force. For example, if Company 1 fulfilled 95% of routine maintenance requests within three working days on a quarterly basis, it was eligible for a performance incentive commission. Company 1 kept maintenance records in a computer system called Yardi and used Yardi’s data to generate quarterly maintenance reports, which it submitted to the U.S. Air Force in support of the incentive fee claims at the performance.

According to a court document, Cunefare and others conspired to manipulate and falsify information maintenance reports from 2013 to 2015 so that the reports falsely reflected that Company 1 had met performance maintenance targets, when in reality, as Cunefare and his co-conspirators well knew, he hadn’t. This allowed Company 1, acting through the co-conspirators, to submit demands to the Air Force for the payment of performance incentive fees to which it was not entitled. Specifically, in quarters where Company 1 legitimately failed to meet maintenance performance targets, Cunefare gave written and oral instructions to community managers and others who led community managers and d ‘others manipulate and falsify maintenance information to reflect that Company 1 has achieved its goals. . These actions falsely inflated Company 1’s maintenance performance targets, resulting in Company 1 receiving approximately $ 2.5 million in performance incentive bonuses. Cunefare admitted that the false information deceived the US Air Force into believing that Company 1 was properly servicing the housing communities, when in reality Company 1 was unable to cope with the problems of maintenance in many military housing communities, parts of which had broken down. dilapidation.

On April 21, Cabrera pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme. According to court documents, from 2013 to 2016 Cabrera was the community manager of Company 1 at Lackland AFB. She herself, and through her subordinates acting on her instructions, tampered with maintenance records to generate quarterly maintenance reports that falsely reflected that Company 1 had met maintenance-related performance targets. She then had these reports submitted to other managers at Company 1, who then knowingly used the false reports to justify the company’s performance bonus claims. According to court documents, Company 1 fraudulently obtained around $ 1 million in performance bonuses as a result of Cabreras’ conduct. Cabrera acted on the instructions of Cunefare and others.

Defendants defrauded the US Air Force and put corporate profits ahead of the well-being of military personnel and their families, said Acting Deputy Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division . The department is committed to protecting our military families from deception and abuse and to ensuring the integrity of Department of Defense programs.

As the principal investigative agency of the Department of the Air Force, AFOSI is committed to protecting our personnel and their families from harm, said Special Agent in Charge Blair A. Holmstrand of the Office of Special Investigations of the US Air Force (AFOSI). The collaboration between DCIS, AFOSI and the Department of Justice has been important, and we look forward to seeing the end results of the hard work put in by all the agencies involved.

As the investigative body of the DoD Inspector General, the Defense Criminal Investigation Service (DCIS) is charged with investigating those who seek to enrich themselves fraudulently at the expense of the taxpayer, said the Special Agent in Charge Michael Mentavlos of DCIS Southwest Field Office. The safety and well-being of our military personnel and their families is paramount to being prepared. This result not only demonstrates the exceptional partnership between AFOSI, the Ministry of Justice and DCIS, but also our ability to keep our fighters ready by holding criminals accountable for their actions.

Cunefare is expected to be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. Cabrera is expected to be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

AFOSI and DCIS are investigating the case.

Prosecutors Michael P. McCarthy and Siji Moore of the Justice Department’s Fraud Section are continuing the case.

The Fraud Section is the primary prosecuting authority for countries in complex cases of fraud and corruption in public procurement.

