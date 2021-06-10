Stamp Vacation Helps UK Real Estate Prices Rise | characteristic





UK property prices are expected to continue rising even after the gap between supply and demand for housing has risen to its largest level since 2013.

The latest monthly market snapshots from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that new listings failed to keep up with interested buyers in May, pushing prices up across the UK.

The group said inflationary pressures had intensified for the fourth straight month and that stamp duty holidays in some regions were one of the factors driving demand.

Real estate agents reported an increase in the number of new sales agreed upon as they tried to move past the starting phase of the tax cut at the end of June.

After this date, buyers in the UK and Northern Ireland will pay taxes on the value of purchases over 250,000, unless it’s their first home, and in Wales the threshold will go back to 180,000.

Rics said members reported an increase in inquiries from new buyers in May, but said there has been a growing shortage of new guidance coming to market in recent months.

As a result, the gap between inquiry and instruction was the largest since the recent increase in demand in November 2013 with funding for purchase assistance programs and loan plans for mortgage assistance.

Rics said the agent expects more properties to hit the market in the summer and expects activity to grow more slowly once the stamp duty vacation is phased out.

However, house price inflation showed no sign of losing steam and the agent predicted it would rise in the short and long term. Recently, the UK’s largest lenders, the Nationwide Building Society and Halifax, both reported price increases of around 10% per year. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the average house price in the UK is 256,000.

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at Rics, said: The end of tax cuts can always cause a bit of chaos in the market, but the economy is performing better than we expected some time ago, and costs remain volatile. At the bottom level, the main driver supporting demand remains the same after the stamp duty holiday expires.

More challenging is the question of supply, a topic for both sales and sales markets in which respondents surveyed.

Separate figures from Rightmove show that the rush to meet the stamp duty deadline means more than 704,000 homes are making the highest number of sales in a decade across the UK.

The listing site looked at the number of homes marked for sale for contracts and found that the number increased from 613,000 earlier this year as new sales were agreed at a much faster rate than sales of pipelines completed.

Tim Bannister, Director of Rightmoves Real Estate Data, said: Relaxing restrictions, extending stamp duty holidays, improving mortgage availability for first-time buyers, competing for space and planning for relocation all combine to create the largest shipping log jam ever recorded in the past decade. I did. age.

