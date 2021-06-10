Fortress to acquire US Steels Short Line subsidiary





Written by Marybeth Luczak, Editor-in-Chief

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has announced that it will acquire United States Steel Corporations’ rail operating subsidiary, Transtar, LLC.

The $ 640 million deal is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2021.

Transtar includes six branch lines connected to the largest production facilities of US Steels, including Gary Works and Mon Valley Works: Delray Connecting Railroad Company (Michigan) Fairfield Southern Company, Inc. (Alabama) Gary Railway Company (Indiana) Lake Terminal Railroad Company (Ohio) Texas & Northern Railroad Company (Texas) Union Railroad Company, LLC (Pennsylvania)

FTAI has agreed to provide rail service to US Steel for an initial 15-year term with minimum volume commitments for the first five years, he said.

FTAI has transportation infrastructure in the rail and energy markets, including a multimodal crude oil and refined products terminal in Beaumont, Texas, and railcar cleaning assets in Maine. It also owns the Reauno port and rail terminal (New Jersey) and the Long Ridge energy terminal (Ohio and West Virginia).

FTAI is extremely pleased to enter into this strategic rail partnership with USS as it allows us to significantly increase our rail business by providing essential rail services to one of the leading integrated steel producers in North America under a long-term contractual agreement, the president of FTAI and said CEO Adams. In addition, we believe that we can increase the profits of the company through the optimization of operations; the addition of third party revenues from ancillary storage, switching and repair services; and new developments in four other railway properties included in the transaction.

President and CEO of US Steel, David B. Burritt

By selling Transtar to an experienced rail operator, US Steel can better focus on our broader best-for-all strategy, said US Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt. By monetizing our rail assets at an implied multiple well above our existing valuation, we create immediate value for our shareholders. In addition, the strong partnership we have created with FTAI will ensure continued support of our steel fabrication facilities with predictable and profitable rail operations.

The sale, FTAI noted, is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

For FTAI, Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as financial advisers, and Sidley Austin LLP as legal advisers. For US Steel, Citi acted as financial advisor, and Jones Day and Baker & Miller PLLC acted as legal advisers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos