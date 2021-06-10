UK Covid test provider’s company lists misleading travelers says | consumer problem





Travelers asking for COVID-19 testing have been misled by a company on the government’s list of official testing providers, according to a consumer group.

Pricing was offered for tests that did not meet travel requirements, and some companies were unable to provide the advertised tests. said.

This issue will further add to the confusion and cost surrounding foreign travel since the launch of the traffic light system in May. People returning from countries on the pumpkin list must quarantine and pre-book two PCR tests on day two. And eight after arrival.

which? Tests from several companies listed in the 10 cheapest providers said they were significantly more expensive than initially suggested, and no other tests were available.

It turns out that the three cheapest providers advertised on government listings for entry into the UK offered tests between 60 and 80, but the price only covers a single DIY test, not the two PCR tests required to return from amber list countries. .

which? The other providers listed did not provide testing services, they said, and the investigation highlighted serious flaws in the government system. It urged governments to look for ways to reduce testing costs and urgently ensure that all suppliers are certified, along with proper oversight of inventory and accurate information.

The issue persists for six months after widespread complaints about the availability and effectiveness of the test provider became widespread when the UK began testing to release a policy that could end quarantine with a negative test on the fifth day.

Travel editor Rory Boland said he was still concerned that there was something wrong with the system. Currently, travelers risk being left at the mercy of rogue operators trying to profit from those looking for testing services and, at worst, out of their pockets for non-existent services. said. Governments must urgently address these issues before mass travel resumes. Otherwise, it will cause confusion for travelers who have to rely on the system.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Services said: We carefully monitor issues raised by the public and file complaints directly with private test providers. The government regularly evaluates the performance of all suppliers, including delivery and test turnaround times. Providers that did not meet the minimum criteria were removed from the list, he added.

