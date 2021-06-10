



The UK has seen slow growth in nine years under the Conservatives, and the party has lost 16.7 billion in tax revenue, a figure found by Labor to underscore Tory’s economic impact.

Labor under new Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves hopes to build a narrative for Tory’s unconfirmed decade that will undermine Boris Johnson’s level-up rhetoric.

Labor said in figures released in The Guardian on Wednesday that the UK lost 16.7 billion in tax revenues, compared to what would have gone into the Treasury’s coffers if the UK had grown according to the OECD average.

Using figures from the House Library, Labor said it could have paid more than four times the government’s annual level of technology investment in revenue over the same period.

It also equates to about half of the government’s total capital expenditure on transport outside London last year, or the cost of hiring 500,000 nurses or about 300,000 teachers. This money could even cover the cost of running 15,000 elementary schools or constructing 3,000 buildings.

Bridget Phillipson, Treasury’s top secretary for shadow, said: Tory’s 10 years of missing public finances and waste has weakened the foundation of our economy and severely hampered growth in the UK.

They mutilated our public services and said it would grow our economy, but when we entered the pandemic our NHS, our schools and the police were left exposed.

Phillipson predicted that post-epidemic spending would drive new economic growth in the near term, but the government had no sustainable plans for long-term growth.

The workforce will do other things, she said, and will prioritize building a resilient economy by growing our public services and ensuring our businesses and industries have what they need to thrive, she said.

This figure was calculated by Labor because if the UK had grown at the same rate as the OECD between 2010 and 2019, there was a difference of 46 billion between UK GDP in 2019 and UK GDP in 2019. 33.4% showed that the UK had missed 15.4 billion in tax revenues by 2019 because it grew at a slower rate compared to the OECD.

One Labor source said it was important for the party to emphasize that the economic situation the country faces is a result of the conservative government’s choices.

Nearly a decade of Conservative governments structurally undermined schools, hospitals, and people’s chances of getting the jobs they want and the skills they need, almost a decade before we plunged into the pandemic.

The fact that these are Conservative governments, the fact that they were the conservative choices that led us here, and the many people Johnson and Sunak voted and supported should be brought home. They are responsible for the records.

This is where the choices for voters begin to begin. It’s either the Tories who mistreat the economy and waste money on taxpayers and make the wrong choices, or the Labor Party that creates wealth and reduces inequality.

During an Opposition Day debate on Wednesday, Labor accused the government of failing to live up to its promises of leveling up, including underinvesting in catch-up education for students ravaged by the pandemic.

England’s education recovery commissioner Sir Kevan Collins resigned last week over a 1.4 billion catch-up plan he said was far short of what was needed. He is said to have come up with an ambitious plan that could cost up to $15 billion, including longer school days.

