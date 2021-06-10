Covid traffic light system could cost UK airports $2.6 billion this summer | aviation industry





The British Airways sector has warned the airport will lose at least 2.6 billion this summer as the chaotic Covid traffic light system halts international travel.

The airport said it could suffer a bigger financial blow than 2020 in the next few months, and the airline has called for subsidies to offset the impact of travel restrictions and protect jobs.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA) said fewer countries were on the green list than last summer’s travel corridors due to government overly prudent restrictions, so the UK hub is likely to lose more than 2.6 billion in revenue lost from April to April . September 2020.

In August last year, when the government designated the most travel routes allowing quarantine-free travel, the number of passengers in August was only 22% of the level of the epidemic. However, only 1.7% of passengers traveling abroad in 2019 traveled to destinations on the green list that exempt travelers from quarantine when returning to the UK.

AOA Chief Executive Karen Dee said: The government’s overly cautious approach to reopening travel has tangible consequences for 1.6 million jobs in the British aviation and tourism industry.

She said aviation will have an extremely difficult summer unless the government expands its green list and makes Covid tests for travelers cheaper.

Dee said if the government decides that travel cannot resume, it should be prepared to provide significant financial support to the aviation and tourism sector, and airports should remain open for critical services.

Tourism head last week urged the government to abandon the failed and damaged traffic light system after Portugal was suddenly removed from the green list.

Most tourist destinations are now classified as amber, requiring travelers to quarantine for 10 days when they return, and ministers are not recommending people vacationing in amber list countries, despite legalization.

The World Travel and Tourism Commission says the system has caused great harm to consumers and businesses and should be scrapped. Chief Executive Officer Virginia Messina said: Consumers, airlines and the wider travel sector have been promised watch lists and received three weeks notice of the green-to-amber transition instead of four days.

What is needed now is a tight-knit government policy that allows people who have been completely stung to travel freely and not have to isolate themselves when they return.

Labor said the amber list should be scrapped immediately to provide clarity. Shadow Transport Assistant Jim McMahon said the traffic light system was chaotic and caused massive confusion over the amber inventory and severely damaged consumer and business confidence.

In a letter, McMahon urged transportation minister Grant Shapps to post data announcing the country’s classification decision and to decide whether to allow travel by removing the pumpkin list.

He said travel restrictions are necessary but are having a devastating impact on the world’s third-largest British aviation sector, and that governments must now take action with tailored assistance packages to protect jobs across the country.

McMahon said ministers failed to provide a strategic approach to border management, turned their backs on the aviation sector at a critical time, and Labor continued to demand sector-by-sector deals across industries to protect jobs and supply chains.

Meanwhile, British airlines have urged the minister to finally implement economic support measures, along with airlines that are unable to trade due to ongoing restrictions by the UK government.

In a letter to the trading organization British airline Rishi Sunak, the airlines have earned billions of pounds in unsustainable debt and said jobs are at risk. Chief Executive Tim Alderslade said air travel would be practically closed until at least July and potentially wipe out the most lucrative season airlines.

He called for targeted assistance to help British Airways survive, including 100% full support for airline workers by April 2022, extending loan repayment terms and reducing business interest rates, and a new reopening subsidy plan related to the impact of travel restrictions. .

The government promised a review of the traffic light system on June 28.

