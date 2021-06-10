International Friendly: United States vs. Costa Rica





International FriendlyJune 9, 2021Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah. Live Stream: Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, UniMs & TUDNKickoff: 7:05 p.m. ET Social Media: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; @ussoccer on Facebook, the American football app

Tonight USMNT starting eleven against Costa Rica: 12-Ethan Horvath, 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson, 11-Brenden Aaronson 13-Tim Ream, 15-Mark McKenzie, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 18-Yunus Musah, 20-Reggie Cannon, 21-Tim Weah, 24-Daryl Dike

Alternates: 19-David Ochoa, 2-Sergio Dest, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 7-Gio Reyna, 8-Weston McKennie, 9-Josh Sargent, 10-Christian Pulisic, 14-Jackson Yueill, 16-Jordan Siebatcheu, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

USMNT Starting XI cap numbers (including this game): Tim Ream (45), Sebastian Lletget (24), Reggie Cannon (18), Tyler Adams (14), Tim Weah (13), Antonee Robinson (12) , Brenden Aaronson (7) Ethan Horvath (7), Mark McKenzie (6), Yunus Musah (6), Daryl Dike (3)

Tonights Starting XI has an average age of 23 years, 278 days

The starting lineup has an average of 13 selections.

The USA membership represents clubs from eight different countries: Belgium (2), England (2), USA (2), Austria (1), France (1), Germany (1) Portugal (1), Spain (1) ,

Gregg Berhalter makes nine changes from the starting XI that kicked off the Concacaf Nations League final against Mexico on Sunday, with center-backs Mark McKenzie and Tim Ream as the only leftovers.

Seven starters took part in the Nations League final: Tyler Adams, Reggie Cannon, Ethan Horvath, Sebastian Lletget, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream and Tim Weah.

Eight starters are 23 or younger: Antonee Robinson (23); Tyler Adams, Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie (22); Tim Weah, Daryl Dike (21), Brenden Aaronson (20); Yunus Musah (18)

Tyler Adams will be captain of the USMNT for the first time tonight. Adams is the 11th different player to wear the captain’s armband under Gregg Berhalter.

Four starters appeared in USMNT’s last meeting against Costa Rica, a 1-0 win on February 1, 2020 in Carson, Calif.: Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie made their international debuts in the game, while Reggie Cannon and Sebastian Lletget also appeared.

Substitute goalie David Ochoa has the opportunity to make his USMNT debut at Rio Tinto stadium where he plays for Real Salt Lake.

As part of US Soccers One Nation’s social responsibility efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, the USMNT will wear pride-inspired rainbow numbers during this game. tonight against Costa Rica. All jerseys issued by the game will be auctioned from June 12 to 26, with proceeds going to the You Can Play project.

As part of its continued efforts as a leader in player safety, US Soccer is implementing concussion substitutions in 2021. New IFAB-approved rule for testing – allows teams to make two substitutions of concussions to replace players with head injuries, what substitutions already used.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defenseman Bryan Reynolds will not be available for selection due to bone bruises, while John Brooks is sacked. spread with a contusion to the right thigh and is at rest.

Additionally, defenseman Matt Miazga was cleared out of the camp ahead of his wedding this weekend and was replaced on the roster by Nashville SC center-back Walker Zimmerman who arrived in Salt Lake City late Tuesday night.

USMNT have a narrow 17-16-5 advantage in the series with Costa Rica through a rich history of 38 matches played since 1975.

USMNT are 19-6-3 in 28 appearances under Gregg Berhalter.

