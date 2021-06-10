US-British Signs Atlantic Charter Post-Covid-19 as Echoes of War Pact | G7





Winston Churchill and Franklin D Rouge by signing a new Atlantic Charter to show that British and American leadership can structure post-COVID-19 orders in the same way as the 1941 charter signed by both leaders We will compare belts. New world order after World War II.

The iconic signing of the new version of the Atlantic Charter comes at the first face-to-face bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden became president and will come before the critical summit of G7 leaders at Cornwall.

The first charter, signed in August 1941 at a time when equality between the two countries was greater, advocated the values ​​of democracy, freedom of the press and opposition to Nazi totalitarianism, leading directly to the creation of post-war institutions such as the United Nations and NATO.

Downing Street said: Just as our nations worked together to rebuild the post-World War II world, so too must we face the tremendous challenges our planet faces today, from global defense and security to coronavirus to climate halt. It will add strength. change.

While it may seem dangerous or premature for the two leaders to compare somewhat self-respecting with Churchill and Roosevelt, the purpose is that the epidemic requires unprecedented transatlantic cooperation built on the shared values ​​of defending democracy by both leaders. It shows that Loha believes it has proven a global turning point. Collective security and open trading system.

Before the summit, Johnson said: Churchill and Roosevelt faced the question of how the world could recover after a devastating war, but today we face a very different but less threatening challenge on how to better recover from the coronavirus pandemic. You should. .

US President Franklin D. Roosevelt (left) and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill at the Atlantic Conference in the Gulf of Argentina in Newfoundland, August 1941. photo: AP

In doing so, cooperation between Britain and the United States, our closest partners and our greatest ally, will be critical for a future of stability and prosperity in the world.

The agreement that President Biden and I will make is [Thursday]Rooted in shared values ​​and prospects, it will serve as the basis for a sustainable global recovery. Eighty years ago, the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom stood together promising a better future. Today we do the same.

Building on eight shared challenges, the Charter will highlight the emerging threats the world faces: cyberattacks, climate crises, biodiversity protection and prevention of future epidemics. The original charter skillfully tied the United States to the fight against Nazism and defended the principle of national self-determination.

The two sides will also address the protection of the Good Friday Agreement, the slow opening of air travel to the United States, a pandemic forecasting center, technology transfer and closure of negotiations over the Airbus and Boeing trade dispute. A transport working group will be formed to review the opening of transatlantic travel, but amid frustrations in the airline industry, the US is not providing a timetable.

Johnson invited leaders from South Korea, Australia and India to the Cornwall summit, implying that he would turn the G7 into the D10, a ten-democratic alliance that opposes the dictatorships of China and Russia, but met with much G7 resistance. States including Italy and France.

Melinda Bohannon, the foreign ministry’s director of strategy, who spoke at the Atlantic Council, said he believed that Whitehall’s immediate focus now was to bring the band back together, not to build a new democratic club that could be seen as divisive.

Growing public outrage over the G7’s failure to share the surplus vaccine it has accumulated, and the continuing risks facing poor countries exemplified by India’s Covid crisis, force Johnson to refocus on the summit towards a global vaccination plan to the end. I did. next year. South Africa’s leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, has been added to the guest list and will demand addressing the issue of vaccine inequality, along with a comprehensive plan of the kind demanded by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Activists from the The One organization have argued that starting July 19, the UK will pass a tipping point where supply will outstrip the country’s vaccine demand. The UK is set to have at least 113 million surplus doses by the end of the year.

Edwin Ikhuoria, managing director of Africa at The One Campaign, said it needs to share 1 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of the year and 2 billion as soon as possible. The G7 countries were also required to donate $36 billion ($25.5 billion) to their fair share of the $66 billion needed for global livestock immunity by the end of 2022. The UK will need to contribute an additional $400 million to meet its fair share of global funding needs in 2021.

