Why the UK government’s holiday home strategy could backfire





With one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 immunization programs, you can be forgiven for assuming the UK can get back to normal sooner. About 50% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, and 75% has received a single dose. Other countries with high vaccination rates, such as the United States, are starting to give vaccinated people more freedom of travel or the opportunity to not wear a mask. Many other countries offer exemptions to travelers entering the country to shorten the quarantine period or to enter the country without health restrictions.

The UK seems to be heading in a completely different direction with disappointment with the hyped travel industry. Last week’s announcement of the government’s Green List sent shockwaves to travelers and consumers alike. Instead of announcing the addition to the green list as expected, Transport Minister Grant Shapps removed Portugal from the green list without warning. The government has previously said it will provide the country’s “watch list” that can turn amber to help travelers make informed decisions or return home. The Times reported that the Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) has advised the government to safely add some countries to its green list. Still, health minister Matt Hancock ignored it. Now, only two countries on the green list (Gibraltar and Iceland) have easy access to UK visitors without quarantine on their return, even if they are fully vaccinated.

This week Matt Hancock publicly said that “medium-term” international travel was off the card to protect the UK’s planned full reopening. Mr. Hancock puts this decision at the potential risk of new strains in other countries. This is at odds with most other countries currently proposing policies to open borders for those who have been vaccinated.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock (Photo: Jacob King/POOL/AFP) (Photo: JACOB… [+] KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Enforcing a no-travel policy can backfire in a number of ways. First, the UK is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases due to imports of the delta variant. The government has been criticized for being slow to put India on the red list and has banned all but UK citizens and residents from entering the UK from India. As ministers tell people they should “take a vacation in the UK”, this risks exacerbating the spread of the virus in some parts of the country where new strains have emerged. Despite being a relatively small country, rates of Covid-19 vary widely, from hotspots like Bolton of over 320/100,000 to quiet tourist destinations like Devon of 7.9/100,000 on a 7-day basis. The message to enjoy all that the UK has to offer instead of traveling abroad risks further spread of variants. Unlike international travel, no testing is required for travel to the UK. Currently, some government advice to limit travel has been applied to major hotspots, but these are only valid in narrow areas that are not legally binding.

Confused messages and last-minute changes have caused many travelers to decide to continue their journey to the Amber Country. A passenger who ignores government safety messages, like the boy who cried a wolf, loses credibility with long-term consequences. The public began to question government travel guidelines with the headline “Ministers Ignored Scientific Advice” in the Times’ recent decision. They are eager to meet their loved ones abroad after a long breakup due to Covid.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic crew members are walking down a closed runway, usually … [+] At Heathrow Airport in West London, you can see planes landing or taking off every 45 seconds. Airlines and Heathrow Airport are calling for an urgent resumption of transatlantic travel. Photo Date: Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

One major problem is that the amber list is a mix of countries that are at various stages of fighting the epidemic. The average traveler may not mind thoroughly researching the destination. Malta, the most controversial country not on the Green List with an average of seven vaccinations per week and a high vaccination rate, is at one end of the scale. However, Costa Rica was on the amber list until this week, despite surging cases and variants known to exist. One great resource for understanding whether a country is safe or not is the Foreign Ministry Travel Advisory website, which has no political influence. If your country is on the amber list and you still have the FCDO’s warnings, it’ll be hard to get travel insurance outside of a specialized company like Battleface. British people may be tempted to rely on the Global Health Card, which replaced the previous European version, instead of getting adequate insurance.

Finally, vaccines were seen as a way for many young people to travel. Most countries are making concessions to inoculations or discussing the topic. As the prospects of travel fade, the sense of urgency that some young people need to be vaccinated for the time being is gone. After all, if the government seems to suggest that vaccinated people are at high risk of contracting the virus and should be quarantined for 10 days and tested three times, then anyone who hesitates to get a vaccine may wonder why they need to be vaccinated. even alittle.

The UK government now needs to restart UK travel in a safe but risk-balanced way before being left behind by the European and US governments. The UK will miss billions of pounds in its much-needed tourism and travel industry. If it doesn’t happen soon, it may not be long enough for many companies to see a recovery.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos