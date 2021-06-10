James Biden abandons UK energy venture after White House review





President Joe Biden’s brother James abandoned a clean energy project in the UK after a review of potential conflicts of interest at the White House.

James Biden founded Investment Vehicles last May with a British corporate lawyer and two Argentine entrepreneurs. However, he abandoned the plan a few weeks after receiving a White House assessment under strict new rules introduced by the Joe Biden administration. The company is now dormant.

James Biden and his wife Sara Jones Biden started 2BT, a UK limited liability partnership with Reed Smith partner Peter Teare. According to Teare, 2BT has established Shelbourne Partners, another vehicle that aims to “explore potential investment opportunities, especially in the clean energy sector.”

A few weeks after launching Shelbourne and reviewing James Biden’s plans at the White House, Teare said the group had abandoned the project.

The White House attorney’s office review of James Biden’s planned UK business is part of an ethical framework introduced by the new US administration and has helped President Biden draw a line between his approach to the financial interests of his family and that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. designed.

The new process means that President Biden’s family must first discuss potential business involvement or deal with their own lawyer, and then notify the White House lawyer if necessary. After the White House provides advice on whether to proceed or not, the family members make the final decision. These rules are designed to ensure that the president’s family is free from US government issues and conflicts of interest.

“The president has surpassed any other administration in history and has adopted ethical rules and standards for his administration, including standards for relatives,” a White House official said.

James Biden is not available for comment.

The White House did not comment on the exact timing of the review or its conclusions about James Biden’s planned UK business. It is understood that a White House lawyer’s ethical review takes time. The Financial Times contacted the White House on Friday to comment on James Biden’s UK business plan.

James Biden invested in a series of business deals in the United States in 2006, including a controversial attempt to acquire the hedge fund paradigm with his nephew Hunter in 2006. According to the Companies House file, 2BT was his first board listing in the UK.

In January, Joe Biden told news channel CNN that his family “will not engage in any business that is at a reasonable distance from the President and the government, or any corporation that is in conflict or appears to be in conflict.”

Shelbourne is jointly owned by 2BT and International Capital Investment and is another new LLP launched by Argentine lawyer Ricardo Nicolás Mallo Huergo and former Argentine parliamentarian José Luis Manzano, colleague of James Biden. Huergo and Manzano are respectively general counsel and president of Integra Capital, a Buenos Aires private equity firm.

According to Huergo, the two Argentines and James Biden are “long-time” acquaintances. Manzano served in the Argentine cabinet under President Carlos Menem, where he founded the media group Grupo America, the second largest media company in Argentina. According to Spanish media reports, James Biden attended Manzano’s wedding in 2015.

Both Argentines are already investing in traditional energy projects, including oil and gas, through Integra. Huergo told the FT that the new initiative plans to fund projects focused on the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

