China, United States Agree to Advance Trade and Investment Ties

The trade ministers of China and the United States agreed to advance trade and investment ties in their first call since the start of the Biden administration.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his counterpart Gina Raimondo “agreed to promote the healthy development of pragmatic cooperation in trade and investment,” in a phone call Thursday morning China time. The two “exchanged views frankly and pragmatically on relevant issues and mutual concerns,” according to a Chinese government statement.

The two countries are slowly resuming official contact after the change of administration in January in the United States. Parts of US policy towards China are becoming clearer, but it is still not publicly known what the US plans to do with the “Phase 1” trade deal signed last year or tariffs on products. Chinese.

The call was the third among senior officials in recent weeks, after Deputy Prime Minister Liu He met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The US Department of Commerce did not respond to a request for more details on the appeal.

Stocks rose in Asian markets and the region’s currencies posted modest gains against the dollar after the news broke. The CSI 300 index gained around 1.1% during the morning trading session.

China said last week that normal communications between the two countries had started, according to Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng. The two sides agreed to pragmatically solve some problems for producers and consumers, and promote healthy and stable economic and trade relations, he said.

However, the statements of the United States on relations with China are not so positive. Trade relations with China are “seriously imbalanced” and the Biden administration is committed to leveling them, Trade Representative Katherine Tai said at the weekend ahead of a meeting of Asia-Pacific trade ministers.

Growing imbalance

China’s trade surplus with the United States continues to grow

Source: General Administration of Customs of China

There are parts of the US-China relationship “which are unhealthy and which over time have caused very significant damage to the US economy,” she said.

In contrast, China has always emphasized a much more positive view of the relationship.

Although there are problems, “the essence of trade and economic relations is mutually beneficial and win-win,” Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in Beijing on Thursday, repeating a common description. “Problems can be resolved through discussions on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

“I won’t be too excited” about the call, said Alvin Tan, head of foreign exchange strategy in Asia at RBC Capital Markets LLC. “This is positive in the sense that the two countries are stepping up” economic and trade communication, but no decision or game-changing announcement has been released, he said.

Tai will speak with his Taiwanese counterpart today, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier. The two sides will soon be discussing “some sort of framework agreement,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken said earlier this week.

However, China opposes any official contact between the United States and Taiwan, which it considers to be part of its territory, and any negotiation or discussion will inevitably be linked to US-China relations and could increase tensions between the United States. of them.

– With the help of James Mayger, Lin Zhu and Livia Yap

(Updates with Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s comment from the ninth paragraph.)

